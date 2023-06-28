As part of Eurovision, Liverpool ONE teamed up with global technology company Thoughtworks to create a virtual gaming experience for children, which pupils across Liverpool City Region are using schools.

The app focuses on the Soloveiko Songbird, known as the Nightingale in English. The national bird of Ukraine, it is a symbol of song and happiness.

A part of EuroFestival, the 14-day cultural festival across Liverpool, a songbird trail took visitors on a walking tour of Liverpool. Twelve large illuminated and bespoke decorated sculptures were placed around the city to represent different regions of Ukraine. The game emulates this as musical notes are captured as the bird flies above the city.

We visited Whitefield Primary School, in Liverpool, to find out how the pupils and teachers are finding it.

Marie Beale, Deputy head teacher at Whitefield Primary School.

David Shaw, Year Six teacher at Whitefield Primary told LiverpoolWorld : "I found the reaction to the game to be really, really positive. The idea of Liverpool hosting Eurovision anyway was an amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, to be able to blend the cultural heritage that we have as a city with the culture and heritage of Ukraine was a perfect combination really. It’s really inspired our children learning about that."

Deputy head, Marie Beale said: "We were really excited to be able to be part of Eurovision in general. The children were able to go and sing in a choir, they sang for the king in the run-up. We played chess for the king as part of that as well."

Now, the new gaming initiative will stand as a legacy for children and families to enjoy even after the world's largest live music event has concluded.