Eurovision policing operation cost millions of pounds

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:25 BST

🚨 Merseyside Police spent £3million during their Eurovision operations, however, £2.2m of this can be recouped through a Home Office special grant bid. Around half a million people descended on the city during the two weeks of music and events coinciding with the hosting of the continental music show.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said the massive operation had ensured a “fantastic, safe and secure” event for the whole city. A total of 10 arrests were made during the entire Eurovision calendar. ACC White said: “I would say that’s a real positive, the fact we had no significant crime and disorder issues whatsoever.”

🧑🏾‍⚕️ Directors of Public Health in Merseyside and Cheshire have issued a statement expressing their concern about the increase in the use of vapes. They are particularly concerned about the increased use of vapes among children. As a group, they're endorsing the advice from England's Chief Medical Officer: "If you smoke, vaping is much safer. If you don't smoke, don't vape."

🚴‍♂️ A public consultation has launched on the city's major new active travel route. Liverpool City Council is asking the public for feedback on the proposed route, which would run approximately 8km from Childwall through Wavertree and into the city centre. The proposed new facility is one of six permanent routes the Council is delivering as part of its Active Travel programme, and it will also feature new and improved footways, pedestrian crossing facilities and landscaping.

