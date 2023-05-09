Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
6 hours ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
9 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
11 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
11 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
13 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Eurovision semi-final: Loreen wows in nude bodysuit as favourites Sweden go through, Ireland out

Ten countries went through on Tuesday night after Eurovision 2023 semi-final one and five went home.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 9th May 2023, 22:57 BST

Sweden’s Loreen provided the standout performance in the first Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Arena on Tuesday night and safely booked a place in the Grand Final.

There was heartache for Ireland’s Wild Youth, however, who were among the five acts eliminated from the 15-strong field by the voting public. The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

It was no surprise that Sweden went through, with Loreen and her song Tattoo installed as favourites to win Eurovision before the Song Contest had begun in earnest. She wore a nude bodysuit and massive nail extensions for her performance, which was accompanied bursts of bright lights.

Most Popular
Loreen, representing Sweden once again, is the bookies' favourite to walk away with another Eurovision win. (Credit: Getty Images)Loreen, representing Sweden once again, is the bookies' favourite to walk away with another Eurovision win. (Credit: Getty Images)
Loreen, representing Sweden once again, is the bookies' favourite to walk away with another Eurovision win. (Credit: Getty Images)

The 39-year-old is returning to compete for her country more than a decade after triumphing at the 2012 contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her dance-pop anthem Euphoria.

Netherlands, Malta, Latvia and Azerbaijan joined Ireland in going out of the competition.

Related topics:IrelandEurovision