Ten countries went through on Tuesday night after Eurovision 2023 semi-final one and five went home.

Sweden’s Loreen provided the standout performance in the first Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Arena on Tuesday night and safely booked a place in the Grand Final.

There was heartache for Ireland’s Wild Youth, however, who were among the five acts eliminated from the 15-strong field by the voting public. The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was no surprise that Sweden went through, with Loreen and her song Tattoo installed as favourites to win Eurovision before the Song Contest had begun in earnest. She wore a nude bodysuit and massive nail extensions for her performance, which was accompanied bursts of bright lights.

Loreen, representing Sweden once again, is the bookies' favourite to walk away with another Eurovision win. (Credit: Getty Images)

The 39-year-old is returning to compete for her country more than a decade after triumphing at the 2012 contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, with her dance-pop anthem Euphoria.

Advertisement

Advertisement