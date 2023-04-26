Eurovision stage revealed during royal visit to Liverpool - first look

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla revealed the stunning set and stage for the event.

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort visited Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena today (April 26) to see the preparations for the Eurovision Song Contestand revealed the magnificent set and stage for the event.

The set was revealed to a soundtrack of the Eurovision theme composed by Michael Nekrasov, the BBC’s Ukrainian composer.

They royal pair were joined by Tim Davie, BBC Director-General for a tour and to meet staff, the creative team and apprentices getting the arena ready to host the world’s largest live music event. They were then invited to light and animate the arena with the set designer, and sound and lighting directors – revealing the Eurovision staging, for the very first time.

About the stage: Designed by Julio Himede, the impressive stage has been designed on the principles of ‘togetherness, celebration and community’. Across more than 450 square metres of staging, the stunning set brings together another 220 square metres of independently moving and turning video screens, as well as over 700 video tiles integrated into the floor and more than 1500 metres of LED lights.

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool is hosting the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine. The two semi-finals will be held at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11 and the Grand Final on Saturday May 13. The city’s Eurovision celebrations begin on May 1.

1 . Eurovision stage King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.k Photo: Getty Images

2 . Eurovision stage The Eurovision stage. Image: BBC Photo: BBC

3 . Royal visit to Liverpool The royal pair had a tour of the M&S Bank Arena. Photo: Phil Noble/WPA POOL/Getty Images