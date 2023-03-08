UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Champions League, Tate Liverpool refurbishment, Eurovision tickets sell out within minutes.

🔴 European football's governing body, UEFA, will refund all Liverpool fans who attended the Champions League final in Paris last year. Authorities blamed ticketless Liverpool fans for the scenes of chaos, but an independent report determined there was no evidence to support the 'reprehensible' claims.

🖼️ Tate Liverpool will temporarily close from Monday, 16 October 2023, as the landmark building undergoes a major refurbishment. While the building is closed, they will continue to host events and one-off projects in collaboration with other spaces in the city. The transformed gallery on Royal Albert Dock will reopen in 2025.

