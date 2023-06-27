News bulletin: civic thank you event for Eurovision heroes, hope Wirral golf course could be saved, Bill Kenwright stays at Everton

👩‍🎤 Eurovision volunteers are being given a special civic thank you. The EuroVols who welcomed visitors from across the world – will attend a 'Thank You' event at St George's Hall on Tuesday, 27 June. Ranging from 18 to 81 years of age, 475 people provided 12,000 hours of volunteering across the Eurovision period, working a total of 350 shifts.

The volunteers will be presented with an official certificate to recognise their contribution and will have the chance to share their unique experiences with fellow EuroVols. They will also gather on the steps of St George’s Hall for an official photo capturing the EuroVols Class of 2023!

Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “I’m looking forward to thanking them all in person and hearing as many of their fantastic Eurovision stories as possible.”

⛳ Brackenwood golf course on Wirral, which was closed last year as part of budget cuts made by Wirral Council, may be moved into company or community hands with takeover bids put forward. On Thursday, dozens of protestors turned out at a Wirral Council's tourism, communities, culture and leisure committee meeting.