“I’ll be pushing for these in every park of the region”

An underused concrete amphitheatre has been dramatically transformed into the biggest learn-to-ride facility in the North of England.

Liverpool City Region Cycling Commissioner, Simon O’Brien said, "Hopefully this is a prototype. One of these should be in every park. It's absolutely brilliant. I just completely love it. I'm in awe of this space. I'll be pushing for these in every park of the region."

The £330,000 "Mini-Roads" scheme has seen the creation of a new cycle track situated in Everton Park, which has been designed to imitate a realistic road layout, with junctions and crossings.

Funded by both Liverpool City Council, using Section 106 monies, and British Cycling, via its Places to Ride scheme, the half a kilometre long facility aims to attract and encourage thousands of youngsters to get cycling.

It's not just for kids though, as there will be sessions put on throughout summer for women too, to try and encourage confidence and skills throughout the female population.

The Council has joined forces with the not-for-profit community organisation Peloton Liverpool – which already operates the BMX track in Everton Park – to host and deliver a programme of cycle sessions at the facility over the next five years.

