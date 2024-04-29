Watch: Everton boss Sean Dyche appears in Blossoms video for new single
It’s been a very good week for Everton boss Sean Dyche. Nine points in the bag, Premier League status secured, a shout out from rock band Green Day after victory in the Merseyside Derby and now he starred in a viral video to help Blossoms tease the release of their new single.
The Stockport band have recently dropped a couple of videos on social media to tease new releases. The first hints at a possible new album and the second, and even more exciting, video confirms that a new single is set for release on Wednesday May 1.
The viral clip (above) shows the band hanging out with a surprise guest - Toffees boss Dyche. The 52-year-old recently ditched his usual matchday suit to wear a tracky on the touchline for Everton matches but he’s back in his trademark attire for the promo video.
The suited manager sends the band on a mission, an ‘impeccable plan’ that he has devised for Blossoms - a plan that is jeopardised by the band's van breaking down. Dyche is then seen to be nodding along to the track called ‘What Can I Say (After I’m Sorry)’.
