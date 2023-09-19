As the Blues’ official charity, Everton in the Community have been at the forefront of social intervention across Merseyside since 1988.

Everton in the Community are celebrating the success of their 12-week health and well being programme, which helped one individual walk upstairs for the first time in ten years.

Commissioned by Knowsley Council, the ‘Safe and Steady’ falls prevention programme delivers a series of low-impact physical activity sessions for residents across Knowsley who have experienced falls or are at risk of them. It aims to reduce reliance on the NHS and give locals the chance to engage in social activities and gain confidence.

Everton Football Club Ambassador Ian Snodin said being a Toffee is ‘not all about playing on the football field’ and said the community is ‘so important’ to the club.

A ‘Safe and Steady’ celebration event at The Blue Base took place this week, with a graduation ceremony for the participants who recently completed the 12-week programme, relaxation and massage therapy sessions and mini Olympic exercises such as boccia, indoor bowls and archery.

Safe and Steady success

Falls Prevention Activity Instructor Ann O’Hara said the programme has seen a ‘really good outcome’ with a number of housebound individuals now engaging in social activities.

She added: “All of the participants that started on the program and finished have all continued on to the exit program so it’s been really effective and they clearly enjoyed it.”

100% of participants who completed the recent programme reported improved strength and balance as a result of their involvement in the programme. One individual was able to walk upstairs for the first time in ten years.

The programme also delivers a comprehensive range of evidence-based health and wellbeing support to assist older people to improve health behaviours, wellbeing and overall quality of life.