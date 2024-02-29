Everton fan jailed for posting 'disgusting' racist comments online

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Everton fan has been jailed after posting 'disgusting' racist abuse online.

Shaun Tuck, from Liverpool, was found guilty of malicious communications and sentenced to 15 weeks in prison on Thursday (February 29) at South Sefton Magistrates Court.

The 37-year-old posted racist abuse about a fellow Everton supporter in the comments section of the club’s official Facebook page in August 2023, and was later arrested and charged with malicious communications. As well as a prison sentence, Tuck must pay a £155 victim surcharge and has been handed a Football Banning Order, meaning he will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years. Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector Alan Nuttall said: “Tuck clearly thought that he could post disgusting racist comments online and it wouldn’t be investigated by the police.

“Sadly for him, this is not the case. We take all forms of racism extremely seriously and Merseyside Police has investigated and successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racial abuse both inside and outside of football stadiums.

“Tuck’s views and his abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and they do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans. Merseyside is an inclusive and welcoming place and, whatever football team you support, we stand united in saying that there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere on Merseyside.

"This court result means that Tuck will now have a criminal record, and the consequences of this for his future could prove to be significant. I’d like to thank Everton FC for their support during our investigation.”

Dave Lewis, Head of Security and Stadium Safety Officer at Everton said: “We have a clear and well-publicised zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination. The Club will not hesitate to act and deal with any reported instances of hate crime or anti-social behaviour. I’m pleased we were able to support Merseyside Police with their investigation. This conviction is a clear statement any such behaviour has no place in our society.

“Our award-winning ‘All Together Now’ campaign reaffirms these sentiments and unifies Everton and Everton in the Community’s collaborative work regarding equality and diversity to ensure all fans – visiting Goodison Park, any of our community facilities or social media pages – feel safe and welcome at all times.”