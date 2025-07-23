An investigation has been launched into work on a new fan zone opposite Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium operating without planning permission.

It was confirmed last month that a stop order had been placed on a development on Regent Road after health and safety concerns were raised about the construction of a marquee across from the stadium.

Liverpool Council issued the notice to the company behind the plans – Mersey View Leisure Ltd – after its building control team visited the site after work began. The local authority said this inspection raised a number of health and safety concerns, resulting in them being instructed to stop immediately.

Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club. | Getty Images

The plans, which were first unveiled in February ahead of the Blues’ first season away from Goodison Park, are from a private company and are in no way linked to Everton Football Club.

The city council has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the development, named The Holy Trinity in tribute to the Blues’ legendary midfield trio of Alan Ball, Howard Kendall, and Colin Harvey, and its lack of requisite permission.

The LDRS understands none of the former players’ families were consulted on the naming of the venue or are connected with it in any way. Days before the construction was ordered to stop, a formal planning bid was launched for the venue.

Should it be permitted to go ahead, it is expected the site could accommodate 1,500 Toffees’ fans. It is bounded on the east side by Regent Road, to the south and west sides by Fulton Street and to the north side by Boundary Street.

According to planning documents, the development will consist of a marquee of simple rectangular design and its main use will be to complement the new Everton stadium for servicing the expected number of spectators. It is anticipated to use the entire space, leased to the applicant by Terry’s Timber.

A licensing application was granted by the city council earlier this year, permitting operators Mersey View Leisure to operate from 9am to midnight daily. This includes the sale of alcohol on the premises only.

Entrance to the site will be via Boundary Street on a tarmac road surface along Fulton Street, ramped access will be provided to all entrances to the marquee and toilet facilities. All bars will be provided with a stepped area to the bar for access for customers in wheelchairs.

Such is the nature of the stadium as a major landmark development in the north of the city, Mersey View’s preparations for the scheme have gone beyond a standard planning application as documents revealed. They said: “It is accepted that the development of the new Everton Stadium alone will attract a possible increase in crime and anti-social behaviour, therefore additional attractions will similarly add to that possibility.

“It was also acknowledged that the new Everton Stadium could become a target for terrorism, and therefore consultation took place on steps to respond to any perceived terrorist attack by both the developer and Merseyside Police. Those steps have been agreed and will be implemented by both parties.”

A second application has been lodged by Mersey View director Gary Hincks to convert a disused warehouse on Fulton Street into a food and drink space to occupy almost 500 people. If granted, it could create 20 new jobs and operate until 11.30pm daily.

A date is yet to be confirmed for either of the proposals to go before planning officials. A spokesperson for Mersey View Limited said the business declined to comment on the investigation.