Players from Everton Women’s team visited the NSPCC’s office in Liverpool city centre to learn about the vital work being done to support victims of domestic abuse across Merseyside.

Clare Wheeler and Courtney Brosnan visited the Hargraves Centre to speak to families who have received support after experiencing domestic abuse. They also spoke to NSPCC practitioners to learn about the Domestic Abuse, Recovering Together (DART) programme.

DART supports children and mothers who have experienced domestic abuse, helping them to learn coping strategies and help rebuild and strengthen their individual parent-child relationships.

The statistics

The visit came after new Office for National Statistics figures showed an increase in domestic abuse across Merseyside. 32,952 domestic abuse-related crimes were recorded by Merseyside Police in the year to March – up from 26,789 the year before and the highest number since 2015-16, when comparable records began.

It meant there were 23.2 domestic abuse offences per 1,000 people in the area last year. The number of violent domestic abuse-related crimes in Merseyside also reached a record high last year, rising from 21,541 to 26,780.

Nationally, 910,000 domestic abuse offences were recorded in the year to March – 7.7% more than the year before – and also a record.

The NSPCC also warned of a potential rise in domestic abuse incidents during the World Cup. Analysis by the child protection charity found that during the 2018 Russia World Cup, contacts to its Helpline about domestic abuse jumped by a third (33%) on the monthly average, reaching more than 1,000.

Visiting the centre

As part of the visit, Courtney and Clare spent time playing games, which form part of the programme, that encourage children to talk about their feelings in a lighter atmosphere.

Courtney said: “It was a really eye-opening and special day. It’s very rewarding to be involved and help in a programme that’s so beneficial for families and for the community. It’s special for me and Clare to be able to take part in that and see the positive impact it has on the community.

Susan Geoghegan, NSPCC Children’s Services Practitioner, said: “We would like to thank the Everton players for taking the time to visit us at the Hargreaves Centre. It was an exciting day – especially for the young girls who were so inspired by female footballers in the wake of the Lionesses triumph earlier this year.

“Their visit also helps highlight the importance of DART, which is a lifesaving service. To be able to show the results of that work to the players was a pleasure. If someone is in a domestic abuse situation, we would like them to know that we will be there to offer support they need.”