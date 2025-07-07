Everton Football Club crest goes up at new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium
The transformation of the new venue - named Hill Dickinson Stadium - is almost complete, with the impressive space designed to operate as a 365 venue, welcoming conferences, exhibitions and more, outside of matchdays.
As the impressive stadium prepares to open for the 2025/26 season, Everton’s crest was officially installed outside last week. The crest features the club motto, 'Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum' which translates to 'Nothing but the best is good enough'.
Images captured by Dockside Digital show the impressive badge.
Hill Dickinson Stadium will host Everton home fixtures from August 2025.
