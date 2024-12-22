Everton: Massive bright lightning bolt strikes near club’s new stadium in dramatic video footage
Dramatic video shows the moment lightning struck near Everton’s new stadium last night (December 21).
Paul Madden shared the footage to his Instagram account @paulmaddenphotography. The clip shows a huge lightning bolt illuminating the sky above the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
One social media user commented: “I hope that’s not a bad omen for BM [Bramley-Moore].” Another said: “Great capture Paul hope that never hit BM”.
Lightning was spotted in North Liverpool last night, with a yellow warning for wind in place for Merseyside today (December 22).
In May 2025, Everton will play their final game at Goodison Park, before moving to Everton Stadium for the 2025/26 season.
