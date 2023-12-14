'It genuinely is a day we love and look forward to, and the lads couldn’t wait to get down here today'

There were smiles, laughs and games of air hockey as members of Everton FC's first team visited Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Manager Sean Dyche joined Seamus Coleman, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and over a dozen other players on a festive trip to the hospital - an annual tradition for the team.

Photos taken from the visit show the festive spirit in full flow, with grinning kids and the players in top form entertaining, taking pictures and handing out special gifts. They also brought along blue Christmas hats to fittingly celebrate the occasion.

Speaking about the visit, captain Seamus Coleman said: "The sentiment behind it remains the most important thing. It genuinely is a day we love and look forward to, and the lads couldn’t wait to get down here today.

“The families are delighted to see us, as well, and the kids are happy, too. It’s what Christmas is about.

“It has always been a special day. The past 15 years of me being here, it’s always been a day I can remember and a day I’ve looked forward to.

“It’s a day of many emotions - obviously, a very happy day to put smiles on the kids’ faces. Today, especially, we’re seeing some kids who’ve had a tough year. I think Liverpool as a city in general look after each other, and it’s something I know we take great pride in, and rightly so.”

1 . Alder Hey 2023 Captain Seamus Coleman during the visit

2 . Alder Hey 2023

3 . Alder Hey 2023 Nathan Patterson greets those at Alder Hey