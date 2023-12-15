Everton team surprise patients at Alder Hey and man jailed for killing Ryanair stewardess - headlines
Man jailed for killing air stewardess, Everton team surprise patients at Alder Hey and rare birds born at Chester Zoo.
- A man from Liverpool has been jailed for killing a 36-year-old air stewardess, Cinzia Ceravolo, in a collision in August last year near John Lennon Airport. Kieran Cooney, aged 31, of Blackrod Avenue in Speke, has been sentenced to three years in prison. A six and half year driving disqualification was also imposed.
- Everton Men's Senior Team continued an annual tradition as they headed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital to spread festive cheer. Meeting with patients, parents and staff, players wore blue Christmas hats as they spent the afternoon handing out gifts and enjoying the festive fun.
- Two extremely rare baby birds have hatched at Chester Zoo. The precious parrots, known as Mitchell's lorikeets, are one of the world's rarest birds and face extinction in the wild. Conservationists say this could be a "pivotal moment" for the species.
