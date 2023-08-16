The club said it was devastated by the death of Michael Jones.

Everton Football Club has announced it is working with the family of Michael Jones on an ‘appropriate and lasting tribute’ to the lifelong Blue, who died working on the club’s new stadium.

The 26-year-old was severely injured during an incident at the Bramley-Moore Dock construction site on Monday (August 14) and sadly died in hospital.

Since Michael’s tragic death, hundreds of people have urged Everton to honour him, making suggestions such as a hospitality suite in his name and a plaque outside the stadium. Now, the club has confirmed plans are underway.

Everton said: “The loss of Michael Jones, a lifelong Evertonian who followed the Blues home and away, has left us all devastated. The thoughts of everyone at Everton remain with Michael’s family, friends and colleagues. We will now be working with Michael’s family on an appropriate and lasting tribute. Michael Jones, forever in our hearts.”

What happened at Bramley Moore Dock: Emergency services were called to the site at around 1pm on August 14 and Michael was rushed to Aintree Hospital with severe head injuries, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

In a moving tribute, his family said their ‘beloved son, brother and uncle’ would be ‘missed beyond words’. A statement added: “He was a lifelong Blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael.”