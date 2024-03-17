Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wirral Council has revealed the hundreds of roads it plans to spend £7.2m repairing - including £1.3m specifically to repair potholes.

Reports published before an environment and transport committee meeting on March 12 show a wide range of roadworks planned over the next financial year which runs from April 2024 to March 2025 with £7,207,501 spent maintaining roads in total. This will run alongside £3.8m spent introducing road safety measures.

Funding will go towards a number of projects including maintenance on Moreton Road, Duke Street, and Kings Parade bridges, waterproofing Upton Road, as well as £1.3m specifically to repair potholes. The work on 450 roads will start in April and be carried out over the summer.

Environment and transport committee chair Cllr Liz Grey said: “As a local authority, we have a legal duty to maintain roads within the borough and this work requires continual investment. The roads earmarked for improvements are prioritised based on condition surveys, as well as reports carried out by highways inspectors, residents and councillors.

“Repairing roads across the borough is essential to keep Wirral moving – whether that be by bike, on foot or in a vehicle – and our annual programme is a major investment to deliver on those expectations and keep our residents safe. We know that often roadworks delay people’s journeys, and we apologise for that, but the end result is better, safer surfaces.”

Below is a list of every road that will have work done.

BEBINGTON ROAD, Bebington

BRERETON AVENUE, Bebington

CALDER ROAD, Bebington

CONWAY CLOSE, Bebington

DERWENT CLOSE, Bebington

GLENMARSH CLOSE, Bebington

GREENLEA CLOSE, Bebington

HEATH ROAD, Bebington

MILL ROAD, Bebington

MILLBUTT CLOSE, Bebington

MILLWOOD, Bebington

OAKLANDS DRIVE, Bebington

OLD CHESTER ROAD, Bebington

ORCHARD WAY, Bebington

SHALLMARSH CLOSE, Bebington

THORNTON GROVE, Bebington

TOWN LANE, Bebington

BALLANTYNE DRIVE, Bidston and St James

DOCK ROAD, Bidston and St James

FIRBROOK COURT, Bidston and St James

GAUTBY ROAD, Bidston and St James

HILBRE STREET, Bidston and St James

HILLVIEW COURT, Bidston and St James

KEELE CLOSE, Bidston and St James

LENNOX LANE, Bidston and St James

ALABAMA WAY, Birkenhead and Tranmere

ARGYLE STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

BOROUGH ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

BRATTAN ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

BRIMSTAGE STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

BROOK STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

BROOK STREET EAST, Birkenhead and Tranmere

CHURCH ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

CLAUGHTON ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

CLAYTON PLACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

COOK STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

FLORENCE SREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

FREEMAN STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

GEORGE STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

GRANGE VIEW, Birkenhead and Tranmere

GRASVILLE ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

HALCYON ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

HARROWBY ROAD SOUTH , Birkenhead and Tranmere

HENTHORNE STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

MARCUS STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

MOUNT ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

PARK ROAD EAST, Birkenhead and Tranmere

PARK STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

PARKFIELD PLACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

PEARSON ROAD , Birkenhead and Tranmere

RIDLEY STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

ROSEDALE ROAD , Birkenhead and Tranmere

SANDFORD STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

SIDNEY STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

VITTORIA STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

WALKER PLACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

WELLINGTON TERRACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

WOOD CLOSE, Birkenhead and Tranmere

ALDFORD CLOSE, Bromborough

BATH STREET , Bromborough

CROSS STREET , Bromborough

DALE AVENUE, Bromborough

EASTON ROAD , Bromborough

ESHER CLOSE, Bromborough

GRATRIX ROAD, Bromborough

GREENDALE ROAD, Bromborough

MARK RAKE , Bromborough

MARTINDALE ROAD , Bromborough

NEW CHESTER ROAD, Bromborough

PARKWOOD CLOSE , Bromborough

THE DELL, Bromborough

WELTON ROAD KFC, Bromborough

WHARF STREET , Bromborough

WINDY BANK , Bromborough

WOOD STREET, Bromborough

BOWNESS AVENUE, Clatterbridge

BRIMSTAGE ROAD , Clatterbridge

CHURCH ROAD , Clatterbridge

FIRS AVENUE, Clatterbridge

GRANBY CRESCENT , Clatterbridge

LYNTON DRIVE , Clatterbridge

ORSTON CRESCENT , Clatterbridge

SUNNINGDALE DRIVE , Clatterbridge

THORNTON COMMON ROAD , Clatterbridge

WIDGEONS COVERT , Clatterbridge

ALVANLEY PLACE, Claughton

NOCTORUM AVENUE , Claughton

NOCTORUM LANE , Claughton

PARK ROAD NORTH, Claughton

UPTON ROAD , Claughton

VYNER ROAD SOUTH , Claughton

ARGYLL AVENUE, Eastham

BRONINGTON AVENUE , Eastham

DEARNFORD AVENUE , Eastham

DEARNFORD CLOSE , Eastham

HEYGARTH ROAD , Eastham

HEYS AVENUE, Eastham

LIMEHURST GROVE , Eastham

MILL PARK DRIVE, Eastham

NEW CHESTER ROAD from Allport Road Jct 300 m to o/s 924, , Eastham

NEW CHESTER ROAD from o/s 1286 to HRA joint before left turn, Eastham

PRINCES AVENUE, Eastham

REDBROOK CLOSE, Eastham

RHONA CLOSE , Eastham

SPRINGHILL AVENUE , Eastham

SUTHERLAND DRIVE, Eastham

TURRIFF DRIVE , Eastham

BIRCHDALE CLOSE, Greasby, Frankby and Irby

BROOK WALK , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

COOMBE ROAD , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

DEVIZES DRIVE, Greasby, Frankby and Irby

DRYFIELD CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

GREENWAY , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

HARVESTER WAY , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

HILLBARK ROAD , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

HOLCOMBE CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

INGLETON CLOSE, Greasby, Frankby and Irby

KIRKWAY , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

LONGFIELD CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

MERE PARK ROAD , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

MILL LANE No.120 to No.132, , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

SHEPHERD CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

STAPLETON AVENUE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

BASKERVYLE CLOSE, Heswall

BASKERVYLE ROAD, Heswall

BEVERLEY DRIVE , Heswall

BRIMSTAGE ROAD , Heswall

CASTLE DRIVE, Heswall

CHALKWELL DRIVE, Heswall

CHESTER ROAD, Heswall

CHURCH MEADOW LANE, Heswall

CIRCULAR DRIVE , Heswall

CLOSEBURN AVENUE, Heswall

COTTESMORE DRIVE , Heswall

DAVENPORT ROAD, Heswall

DAWSTONE ROAD, Heswall

DELAVOR ROAD, Heswall

DOWNHAM ROAD, Heswall

DUNSTER GROVE, Heswall

GAYTON LANE, Heswall

GAYTON ROAD , Heswall

GRANGE MOUNT , Heswall

GROVE AVENUE , Heswall

GULLS WAY , Heswall

HAWKS WAY , Heswall

HEATH DRIVE , Heswall

HESSLE DRIVE , Heswall

HEYTHROP DRIVE , Heswall

HIGHFIELDS , Heswall

HILLSIDE ROAD , Heswall

HINDERTON DRIVE , Heswall

KINGSWAY, Heswall

LATCHFRD ROAD , Heswall

LINNETS WAY, Heswall

LINTON CLOSE , Heswall

LONG MEADOW , Heswall

MEADWAY, Heswall

MILL LANE , Heswall

MILTON CRESCENT, Heswall

ODFIELD ROAD , Heswall

PARK ROAD, Heswall

PARKLANDS DRIVE, Heswall

PENSBY ROAD , Heswall

PINE ROAD, Heswall

POND VIEW CLOSE, Heswall

PORLOCK CLOSE , Heswall

QUARRY ROAD EAST , Heswall

REDMERE DRIVE, Heswall

REDSTONE DRIVE, Heswall

RHODESWAY, Heswall

RIVERBANK CLOSE, Heswall

RIVERBANK ROAD, Heswall

ROCKY LANE SOUTH, Heswall

ROOKS WAY , Heswall

ROSCOTE ROAD , Heswall

SOUTH DRIVE , Heswall

ST STEPHENS CLOSE , Heswall

STATION ROAD, Heswall

STRATHALIAN CLOSE, Heswall

TEALS WAY, Heswall

TELEGRAPH ROAD, Heswall

THE LYDIATE, Heswall

THE MOUNT , Heswall

THORNTON CRESCENT, Heswall

TRENT WAY, Heswall

VILLAGE ROAD, Heswall

WALLRAKE , Heswall

WESTWAY, Heswall

WHITFIELD LANE, Heswall

WOODBURN DRIVE, Heswall

BIRKENHEAD ROAD from Roman Road to Dovepoint Road, Hoylake and Meols

BIRKENHEAD ROAD from Albert Road to Wood Street , Hoylake and Meols

CARHAM ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

CLYDESDALE ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

COURTENAY ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

CRANBORNE AVENUE , Hoylake and Meols

CROMER ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

DENESHEY ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

FORNALLS GREEN LANE, Hoylake and Meols

GRANGE ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

HAMIL CLOSE , Hoylake and Meols

HERON ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

KINGS COURT , Hoylake and Meols

MARINE ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

MEOLS DRIVE , Hoylake and Meols

MEOLS PARADE , Hoylake and Meols

PARK WAY, Hoylake and Meols

PENRHOS ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

STANLEY ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

STATION ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

THE ROYAL ALL, Hoylake and Meols

RALEIGH ROAD, Leasowe and Moreton East

FROBISHER ROAD, Leasowe and Moreton East

MEADOWSIDE , Leasowe and Moreton East

LEASOWE SIDE , Leasowe and Moreton East

DRAKE ROAD, Leasowe and Moreton East

COOK ROAD , Leasowe and Moreton East

TWICKENHAM DRIVE, Leasowe and Moreton East

FARNWORTH AVENUE, Leasowe and Moreton East

GARSWOOD CLOSE , Leasowe and Moreton East

LEASOWE ROAD, Liscard

BRECK ROAD, Liscard

DARESBURY ROAD, Liscard

EDINBURGH ROAD , Liscard

MARLOWE ROAD , Liscard

MILL LANE , Liscard

SERPENTINE ROAD , Liscard

ST VINCENT ROAD , Liscard

STATION ROAD , Liscard

TORRINGTON ROAD , Liscard

BALFOUR ROAD , Liscard

BERRYLANDS CLOSE, Moreton West and Saughall Massie

BERRYLANDS ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

BRAMBLE WAY , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

BURDEN ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

HUXLEY CLOSE , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

MEADFOOT ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

PASTURE ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

TARRAN DRIVE , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

TARRAN ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

GAYTON AVENUE, New Brighton

HAREWOOD ROAD, New Brighton

ONSLOW ROAD , New Brighton

RAKE LANE , New Brighton

ROWSON STREET , New Brighton

SEABANK ROAD , New Brighton

SEFTON ROAD , New Brighton

SHIEL ROAD , New Brighton

WARREN DRIVE , New Brighton

WENTWORTH AVENUE , New Brighton

WOODLAND DRIVE, New Brighton

AUDLEM AVENUE, Oxton

BACKFORD CLOSE , Oxton

BACKFORD WAY, Oxton

BIDSTON ROAD , Oxton

CALVELEY CLOSE , Oxton

CHURTON AVENUE, Oxton

CUMBERLAND AVENUE , Oxton

ECCLESTON CLOSE , Oxton

FARNDON WAY, Oxton

HATCHMERE CLOSE, Oxton

HOLM LANE, Oxton

PICTON CLOSE , Oxton

SHREWSBURY ROAD, Oxton

SPURSTOW CLOSE, Oxton

DEVONSHIRE ROAD, Oxton/Claughton

AINSDALE CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

ASHLEA ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

CHATSWORTH ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

DALE VIEW CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

DORSET DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

EXMOOR CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

FAIRVIEW PLACE, Pensby and Thingwall

FISHERS LANE, Pensby and Thingwall

GIBSON CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

GRANTHAM CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

GREENBANK DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

HADDON DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

HILLINGDON AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

IRBY ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

KENTMERE DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

LANGDALE AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

LYNDHURST CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

MEADOW WALK, Pensby and Thingwall

OAKLEA ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

OVERDALE AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

PALTRIDGE WAY, Pensby and Thingwall

PENSBY ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

PRIVATE DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

PRIVATE DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

RIDGEFIELD ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

RIDGEMERE ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

ROSEMEAD AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

SANDRIDGE ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

STORETON LANE, Pensby and Thingwall

WIMBORNE AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

WOODCRROFT DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

DOWNHAM ROAD NORTH, Pensby and Thingwall

LAYTON AVENUE, Prenton

OSMASTON ROAD, Prenton

STORETON ROAD, Prenton

AUTUMN GROVE, Rock Ferry

BEDFORD AVENUE, Rock Ferry

HADDON ROAD, Rock Ferry

HIGHFIELD SOUTH, Rock Ferry

HOWSON STREET, Rock Ferry

LEES AVENUE, Rock Ferry

MEADOWFIELD CLOSE, Rock Ferry

PARK ROAD, Rock Ferry

PARKSIDE ROAD, Rock Ferry

ROCK CLOSE, Rock Ferry

BULKELEY ROAD, Seacombe

CLAUGHTON DRIVE, Seacombe

CLIFFORD ROAD, Seacombe

GORSEBANK STREET , Seacombe

KINGSLEY ROAD , Seacombe

OAKBANK STREET , Seacombe

OXTON ROAD , Seacombe

PALATINE ROAD , Seacombe

PARK AVENUE , Seacombe

GORSEY LANE (RAB), Seacombe

ARROWE PARK ROAD, Upton

CARR BRIDGE ROAD, Upton

CARR HEY CLOSE, Upton

CHURCH LANE , Upton

GRASS WOOD ROAD , Upton

HOME FARM ROAD , Upton

HOOLE ROAD , Upton

HOUGHTON ROAD , Upton

LEASWOOD ROAD , Upton

MORETON ROAD , Upton

NEW HEY ROAD , Upton

NORWICH DRIVE, Upton

ORRETS MEADOW ROAD , Upton

PEMBERTON ROAD , Upton

REAR OF KILN ROAD , Upton

SHERRY LANE , Upton

SPRINGFIELD CLOSE, Upton

ARLINGTON ROAD, Wallasey

AUBURN ROAD, Wallasey

BROADWAY , Wallasey

BROADWAY AVENUE , Wallasey

CHELTENHAM ROAD, Wallasey

DEAN AVENUE , Wallasey

GRANVILLE CLOSE, Wallasey

KEIGHLEY AVENUE, Wallasey

KINGS PARADE , Wallasey

LONGACRE CLOSE, Wallasey

LYCETT ROAD , Wallasey

ST GEORGE’S ROAD , Wallasey

WALLASEY VILLAGE , Wallasey

WETHERBY AVENUE , Wallasey

WHITBY AVENUE , Wallasey

ABBEY ROAD, West Kirby and Thurstaton

BROXTON AVENUE, West Kirby and Thurstaton

CALDY ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

COLUMN ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

CROFT DRIVE WEST , West Kirby and Thurstaton

ENNISDALE DRIVE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

GRAINGER AVENUE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

GRAMMAR SCHOOL LANE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

GRANGE ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

GRESFORD AVENUE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

HILLSIDE ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

HINDERTON DRIVE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

KINGS DRIVE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

MELLONCROFT DRIVE WEST , West Kirby and Thurstaton

PRIORY ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

SOUTH ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

STATION ROAD, West Kirby and Thurstaton

THE GREEN, West Kirby and Thurstaton

THURSTASTON ROAD, West Kirby and Thurstaton

YORK AVENUE, West Kirby and Thurstaton