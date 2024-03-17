Every road council will spend £7.2m repairing - including £1.3m on potholes

"The roads earmarked for improvements are prioritised based on condition surveys."
By Ed Barnes
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:58 GMT
Wirral Council has revealed the hundreds of roads it plans to spend £7.2m repairing - including £1.3m specifically to repair potholes.

Reports published before an environment and transport committee meeting on March 12 show a wide range of roadworks planned over the next financial year which runs from April 2024 to March 2025 with £7,207,501 spent maintaining roads in total. This will run alongside £3.8m spent introducing road safety measures.

Funding will go towards a number of projects including maintenance on Moreton Road, Duke Street, and Kings Parade bridges, waterproofing Upton Road, as well as £1.3m specifically to repair potholes. The work on 450 roads will start in April and be carried out over the summer.

Environment and transport committee chair Cllr Liz Grey said: “As a local authority, we have a legal duty to maintain roads within the borough and this work requires continual investment. The roads earmarked for improvements are prioritised based on condition surveys, as well as reports carried out by highways inspectors, residents and councillors.

“Repairing roads across the borough is essential to keep Wirral moving – whether that be by bike, on foot or in a vehicle – and our annual programme is a major investment to deliver on those expectations and keep our residents safe. We know that often roadworks delay people’s journeys, and we apologise for that, but the end result is better, safer surfaces.”

Below is a list of every road that will have work done.

  • BEBINGTON ROAD, Bebington

  • BRERETON AVENUE, Bebington

  • CALDER ROAD, Bebington

  • CONWAY CLOSE, Bebington

  • DERWENT CLOSE, Bebington

  • GLENMARSH CLOSE, Bebington

  • GREENLEA CLOSE, Bebington

  • HEATH ROAD, Bebington

  • MILL ROAD, Bebington

  • MILLBUTT CLOSE, Bebington

  • MILLWOOD, Bebington

  • OAKLANDS DRIVE, Bebington

  • OLD CHESTER ROAD, Bebington

  • ORCHARD WAY, Bebington

  • SHALLMARSH CLOSE, Bebington

  • THORNTON GROVE, Bebington

  • TOWN LANE, Bebington

  • BALLANTYNE DRIVE, Bidston and St James

  • DOCK ROAD, Bidston and St James

  • FIRBROOK COURT, Bidston and St James

  • GAUTBY ROAD, Bidston and St James

  • HILBRE STREET, Bidston and St James

  • HILLVIEW COURT, Bidston and St James

  • KEELE CLOSE, Bidston and St James

  • LENNOX LANE, Bidston and St James

  • ALABAMA WAY, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • ARGYLE STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • BOROUGH ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • BOROUGH ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • BRATTAN ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • BRIMSTAGE STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • BROOK STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • BROOK STREET EAST, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • CHURCH ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • CLAUGHTON ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • CLAYTON PLACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • COOK STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • FLORENCE SREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • FREEMAN STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • GEORGE STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • GRANGE VIEW, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • GRASVILLE ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • HALCYON ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • HARROWBY ROAD SOUTH , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • HENTHORNE STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • MARCUS STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • MOUNT ROAD, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • PARK ROAD EAST, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • PARK STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • PARKFIELD PLACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • PEARSON ROAD , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • RIDLEY STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • ROSEDALE ROAD , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • SANDFORD STREET , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • SIDNEY STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • VITTORIA STREET, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • WALKER PLACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • WELLINGTON TERRACE , Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • WOOD CLOSE, Birkenhead and Tranmere

  • ALDFORD CLOSE, Bromborough

  • BATH STREET , Bromborough

  • CROSS STREET , Bromborough

  • DALE AVENUE, Bromborough

  • EASTON ROAD , Bromborough

  • ESHER CLOSE, Bromborough

  • GRATRIX ROAD, Bromborough

  • GREENDALE ROAD, Bromborough

  • MARK RAKE , Bromborough

  • MARTINDALE ROAD , Bromborough

  • NEW CHESTER ROAD, Bromborough

  • PARKWOOD CLOSE , Bromborough

  • THE DELL, Bromborough

  • WELTON ROAD KFC, Bromborough

  • WHARF STREET , Bromborough

  • WINDY BANK , Bromborough

  • WOOD STREET, Bromborough

  • BOWNESS AVENUE, Clatterbridge

  • BRIMSTAGE ROAD , Clatterbridge

  • CHURCH ROAD , Clatterbridge

  • FIRS AVENUE, Clatterbridge

  • GRANBY CRESCENT , Clatterbridge

  • LYNTON DRIVE , Clatterbridge

  • ORSTON CRESCENT , Clatterbridge

  • SUNNINGDALE DRIVE , Clatterbridge

  • THORNTON COMMON ROAD , Clatterbridge

  • WIDGEONS COVERT , Clatterbridge

  • ALVANLEY PLACE, Claughton

  • NOCTORUM AVENUE , Claughton

  • NOCTORUM LANE , Claughton

  • PARK ROAD NORTH, Claughton

  • UPTON ROAD , Claughton

  • VYNER ROAD SOUTH , Claughton

  • ARGYLL AVENUE, Eastham

  • BRONINGTON AVENUE , Eastham

  • DEARNFORD AVENUE , Eastham

  • DEARNFORD CLOSE , Eastham

  • HEYGARTH ROAD , Eastham

  • HEYS AVENUE, Eastham

  • LIMEHURST GROVE , Eastham

  • MILL PARK DRIVE, Eastham

  • NEW CHESTER ROAD from Allport Road Jct 300 m to o/s 924, , Eastham

  • NEW CHESTER ROAD from o/s 1286 to HRA joint before left turn, Eastham

  • PRINCES AVENUE, Eastham

  • REDBROOK CLOSE, Eastham

  • RHONA CLOSE , Eastham

  • SPRINGHILL AVENUE , Eastham

  • SUTHERLAND DRIVE, Eastham

  • TURRIFF DRIVE , Eastham

  • BIRCHDALE CLOSE, Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • BROOK WALK , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • COOMBE ROAD , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • DEVIZES DRIVE, Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • DRYFIELD CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • GREENWAY , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • HARVESTER WAY , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • HILLBARK ROAD , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • HOLCOMBE CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • INGLETON CLOSE, Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • KIRKWAY , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • LONGFIELD CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • MERE PARK ROAD , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • MILL LANE No.120 to No.132, , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • SHEPHERD CLOSE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • STAPLETON AVENUE , Greasby, Frankby and Irby

  • BASKERVYLE CLOSE, Heswall

  • BASKERVYLE ROAD, Heswall

  • BEVERLEY DRIVE , Heswall

  • BRIMSTAGE ROAD , Heswall

  • CASTLE DRIVE, Heswall

  • CHALKWELL DRIVE, Heswall

  • CHESTER ROAD, Heswall

  • CHURCH MEADOW LANE, Heswall

  • CIRCULAR DRIVE , Heswall

  • CLOSEBURN AVENUE, Heswall

  • COTTESMORE DRIVE , Heswall

  • DAVENPORT ROAD, Heswall

  • DAWSTONE ROAD, Heswall

  • DELAVOR ROAD, Heswall

  • DOWNHAM ROAD, Heswall

  • DUNSTER GROVE, Heswall

  • GAYTON LANE, Heswall

  • GAYTON ROAD , Heswall

  • GRANGE MOUNT , Heswall

  • GROVE AVENUE , Heswall

  • GULLS WAY , Heswall

  • HAWKS WAY , Heswall

  • HEATH DRIVE , Heswall

  • HESSLE DRIVE , Heswall

  • HEYTHROP DRIVE , Heswall

  • HIGHFIELDS , Heswall

  • HILLSIDE ROAD , Heswall

  • HINDERTON DRIVE , Heswall

  • KINGSWAY, Heswall

  • LATCHFRD ROAD , Heswall

  • LINNETS WAY, Heswall

  • LINTON CLOSE , Heswall

  • LONG MEADOW , Heswall

  • MEADWAY, Heswall

  • MILL LANE , Heswall

  • MILTON CRESCENT, Heswall

  • ODFIELD ROAD , Heswall

  • PARK ROAD, Heswall

  • PARKLANDS DRIVE, Heswall

  • PENSBY ROAD , Heswall

  • PINE ROAD, Heswall

  • POND VIEW CLOSE, Heswall

  • PORLOCK CLOSE , Heswall

  • QUARRY ROAD EAST , Heswall

  • REDMERE DRIVE, Heswall

  • REDSTONE DRIVE, Heswall

  • RHODESWAY, Heswall

  • RIVERBANK CLOSE, Heswall

  • RIVERBANK ROAD, Heswall

  • ROCKY LANE SOUTH, Heswall

  • ROOKS WAY , Heswall

  • ROSCOTE ROAD , Heswall

  • SOUTH DRIVE , Heswall

  • ST STEPHENS CLOSE , Heswall

  • STATION ROAD, Heswall

  • STRATHALIAN CLOSE, Heswall

  • TEALS WAY, Heswall

  • TELEGRAPH ROAD, Heswall

  • THE LYDIATE, Heswall

  • THE MOUNT , Heswall

  • THORNTON CRESCENT, Heswall

  • TRENT WAY, Heswall

  • VILLAGE ROAD, Heswall

  • WALLRAKE , Heswall

  • WESTWAY, Heswall

  • WHITFIELD LANE, Heswall

  • WOODBURN DRIVE, Heswall

  • BIRKENHEAD ROAD from Roman Road to Dovepoint Road, Hoylake and Meols

  • BIRKENHEAD ROAD from Albert Road to Wood Street , Hoylake and Meols

  • CARHAM ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

  • CLYDESDALE ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

  • COURTENAY ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

  • CRANBORNE AVENUE , Hoylake and Meols

  • CROMER ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

  • DENESHEY ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

  • FORNALLS GREEN LANE, Hoylake and Meols

  • GRANGE ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

  • HAMIL CLOSE , Hoylake and Meols

  • HERON ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

  • KINGS COURT , Hoylake and Meols

  • MARINE ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

  • MEOLS DRIVE , Hoylake and Meols

  • MEOLS PARADE , Hoylake and Meols

  • PARK WAY, Hoylake and Meols

  • PENRHOS ROAD, Hoylake and Meols

  • STANLEY ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

  • STATION ROAD , Hoylake and Meols

  • THE ROYAL ALL, Hoylake and Meols

  • RALEIGH ROAD, Leasowe and Moreton East

  • FROBISHER ROAD, Leasowe and Moreton East

  • MEADOWSIDE , Leasowe and Moreton East

  • LEASOWE SIDE , Leasowe and Moreton East

  • DRAKE ROAD, Leasowe and Moreton East

  • COOK ROAD , Leasowe and Moreton East

  • TWICKENHAM DRIVE, Leasowe and Moreton East

  • FARNWORTH AVENUE, Leasowe and Moreton East

  • GARSWOOD CLOSE , Leasowe and Moreton East

  • LEASOWE ROAD, Liscard

  • BRECK ROAD, Liscard

  • DARESBURY ROAD, Liscard

  • EDINBURGH ROAD , Liscard

  • MARLOWE ROAD , Liscard

  • MILL LANE , Liscard

  • SERPENTINE ROAD , Liscard

  • ST VINCENT ROAD , Liscard

  • STATION ROAD , Liscard

  • TORRINGTON ROAD , Liscard

  • BALFOUR ROAD , Liscard

  • BERRYLANDS CLOSE, Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • BERRYLANDS ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • BRAMBLE WAY , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • BURDEN ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • HUXLEY CLOSE , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • MEADFOOT ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • PASTURE ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • TARRAN DRIVE , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • TARRAN ROAD , Moreton West and Saughall Massie

  • GAYTON AVENUE, New Brighton

  • HAREWOOD ROAD, New Brighton

  • ONSLOW ROAD , New Brighton

  • RAKE LANE , New Brighton

  • ROWSON STREET , New Brighton

  • SEABANK ROAD , New Brighton

  • SEFTON ROAD , New Brighton

  • SHIEL ROAD , New Brighton

  • WARREN DRIVE , New Brighton

  • WENTWORTH AVENUE , New Brighton

  • WOODLAND DRIVE, New Brighton

  • AUDLEM AVENUE, Oxton

  • BACKFORD CLOSE , Oxton

  • BACKFORD WAY, Oxton

  • BIDSTON ROAD , Oxton

  • CALVELEY CLOSE , Oxton

  • CHURTON AVENUE, Oxton

  • CUMBERLAND AVENUE , Oxton

  • ECCLESTON CLOSE , Oxton

  • FARNDON WAY, Oxton

  • HATCHMERE CLOSE, Oxton

  • HOLM LANE, Oxton

  • PICTON CLOSE , Oxton

  • SHREWSBURY ROAD, Oxton

  • SPURSTOW CLOSE, Oxton

  • DEVONSHIRE ROAD, Oxton/Claughton

  • AINSDALE CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • ASHLEA ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • CHATSWORTH ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • DALE VIEW CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • DORSET DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • EXMOOR CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • FAIRVIEW PLACE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • FISHERS LANE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • GIBSON CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • GRANTHAM CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • GREENBANK DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • HADDON DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • HILLINGDON AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • IRBY ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • KENTMERE DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • LANGDALE AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • LYNDHURST CLOSE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • MEADOW WALK, Pensby and Thingwall

  • OAKLEA ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • OVERDALE AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • PALTRIDGE WAY, Pensby and Thingwall

  • PENSBY ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • PRIVATE DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • PRIVATE DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • RIDGEFIELD ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • RIDGEMERE ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • ROSEMEAD AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • SANDRIDGE ROAD, Pensby and Thingwall

  • STORETON LANE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • WIMBORNE AVENUE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • WOODCRROFT DRIVE, Pensby and Thingwall

  • DOWNHAM ROAD NORTH, Pensby and Thingwall

  • LAYTON AVENUE, Prenton

  • OSMASTON ROAD, Prenton

  • STORETON ROAD, Prenton

  • AUTUMN GROVE, Rock Ferry

  • BEDFORD AVENUE, Rock Ferry

  • HADDON ROAD, Rock Ferry

  • HIGHFIELD SOUTH, Rock Ferry

  • HOWSON STREET, Rock Ferry

  • LEES AVENUE, Rock Ferry

  • MEADOWFIELD CLOSE, Rock Ferry

  • PARK ROAD, Rock Ferry

  • PARKSIDE ROAD, Rock Ferry

  • ROCK CLOSE, Rock Ferry

  • BULKELEY ROAD, Seacombe

  • CLAUGHTON DRIVE, Seacombe

  • CLIFFORD ROAD, Seacombe

  • GORSEBANK STREET , Seacombe

  • KINGSLEY ROAD , Seacombe

  • OAKBANK STREET , Seacombe

  • OXTON ROAD , Seacombe

  • PALATINE ROAD , Seacombe

  • PARK AVENUE , Seacombe

  • GORSEY LANE (RAB), Seacombe

  • ARROWE PARK ROAD, Upton

  • CARR BRIDGE ROAD, Upton

  • CARR HEY CLOSE, Upton

  • CHURCH LANE , Upton

  • GRASS WOOD ROAD , Upton

  • HOME FARM ROAD , Upton

  • HOOLE ROAD , Upton

  • HOUGHTON ROAD , Upton

  • LEASWOOD ROAD , Upton

  • MORETON ROAD , Upton

  • NEW HEY ROAD , Upton

  • NEW HEY ROAD , Upton

  • NORWICH DRIVE, Upton

  • ORRETS MEADOW ROAD , Upton

  • PEMBERTON ROAD , Upton

  • REAR OF KILN ROAD , Upton

  • SHERRY LANE , Upton

  • SPRINGFIELD CLOSE, Upton

  • ARLINGTON ROAD, Wallasey

  • AUBURN ROAD, Wallasey

  • BROADWAY , Wallasey

  • BROADWAY AVENUE , Wallasey

  • CHELTENHAM ROAD, Wallasey

  • DEAN AVENUE , Wallasey

  • GRANVILLE CLOSE, Wallasey

  • KEIGHLEY AVENUE, Wallasey

  • KINGS PARADE , Wallasey

  • LONGACRE CLOSE, Wallasey

  • LYCETT ROAD , Wallasey

  • ST GEORGE’S ROAD , Wallasey

  • WALLASEY VILLAGE , Wallasey

  • WETHERBY AVENUE , Wallasey

  • WHITBY AVENUE , Wallasey

  • ABBEY ROAD, West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • BROXTON AVENUE, West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • CALDY ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • COLUMN ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • CROFT DRIVE WEST , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • ENNISDALE DRIVE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • GRAINGER AVENUE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • GRAMMAR SCHOOL LANE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • GRANGE ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • GRESFORD AVENUE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • HILLSIDE ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • HINDERTON DRIVE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • KINGS DRIVE , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • MELLONCROFT DRIVE WEST , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • PRIORY ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • SOUTH ROAD , West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • STATION ROAD, West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • THE GREEN, West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • THURSTASTON ROAD, West Kirby and Thurstaton

  • YORK AVENUE, West Kirby and Thurstaton

A full list of what works will be done and on what sections of the road can be found here.

