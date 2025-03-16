Viewers have been left in tears after watching a new four part series which has just dropped on Netflix.

Adolescence, which stars co-creator Stephen Graham and newcomer Owen Cooper as father and son, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing a schoolgirl to death and the aftermath of the fallout from it.

Adolescence. (L to R) Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, in Adolescence. | Netflix

Stephen - who co-wrote and created the show with Jack Thorne - plays Jamie's father Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters and Christine Tremarco.

What makes the series even more impressive is that each episode was filmed in one continuous shot.

Fans have shared their thoughts on social media, with many praising the cast and the show, with all in agreement that you will need tissues at the ready.

One person wrote on X: "Adolescence made me cry like an absolute baby by the last episode. Stephen Graham is an absolutely incredible actor."

Another added, “I'm still crying and it ended about 5 minutes ago.”

Stephen Graham pictured with his onscreen son and newcomer Owen Cooper. | Courtesy of Netflix

However, it is not just viewers praising the subject matter, critics have been quick to lend their support to it.

Rolling Stone raves it is "an early contender for the best thing — you will see on the small screen this year."

And the Guardian called the series "the closest thing to TV perfection in decades" and a "deeply moving, deeply harrowing experience."

Without spoiling the show, episode three delivers a blow you won’t see coming.

The topic surrounding knife crime which plays a heavy part in today’s society stays with viewers long after the credits role, leaving them with many questions.