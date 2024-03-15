Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exciting new art-inspired collection is set to appear at Lush Liverpool, inspired by an iconic anarchist artist.

Best known for designing the Sex Pistols' legendary 'God Save the Queen' artwork, Jamie Reid was also involved in the local community, spending much of his life in Liverpool, and sadly passing away in the city aged 76.

He also designed the album covers for musician and Lush’s music director, Simon Emmerson’s band Afro Celt Sound System. Simon sadly died away a few months before Jamie in 2023, so Lush say this collaboration is also 'in honour and celebration of Simon’s life'.

As well as album works, Reid was a radical protest artist who rallied against social and cultural injustices, producing literature for women’s groups and anarchists, and he also had a keen interest in druidry - a spiritual movement with key focus on nature and creativity.

Lush Liverpool will showcase the new Jamie Reid Soap Art collection. Image: Lush/JOHN MARCHANT GALLERY

Witnessing solar observances in the Druid's wheel of the year, Reid would hold rituals at his allotment in Liverpool and create artwork based on his experience. Now, Lush has recreated his incredible works, producing soaps depicting each of the four key solar observances - Spring Equinox, Summer Solstice, Autumn Equinox and Winter Solstice.

Each piece of Soap Art channels Jamie Reid’s iconoclastic spirit and will launch aligned with the solar observances around the world, starting with Alban Eilier (Spring Equinox) on the March 20, 2024. All four will be available online and in select UK Lush shops, including Liverpool.

The Jamie Reid Soap Art Collection

Alban Eilir (Spring Equinox soap). Image: Lush