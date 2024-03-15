Exciting new artist-inspired collection coming to Lush Liverpool
An exciting new art-inspired collection is set to appear at Lush Liverpool, inspired by an iconic anarchist artist.
Best known for designing the Sex Pistols' legendary 'God Save the Queen' artwork, Jamie Reid was also involved in the local community, spending much of his life in Liverpool, and sadly passing away in the city aged 76.
He also designed the album covers for musician and Lush’s music director, Simon Emmerson’s band Afro Celt Sound System. Simon sadly died away a few months before Jamie in 2023, so Lush say this collaboration is also 'in honour and celebration of Simon’s life'.
As well as album works, Reid was a radical protest artist who rallied against social and cultural injustices, producing literature for women’s groups and anarchists, and he also had a keen interest in druidry - a spiritual movement with key focus on nature and creativity.
Witnessing solar observances in the Druid's wheel of the year, Reid would hold rituals at his allotment in Liverpool and create artwork based on his experience. Now, Lush has recreated his incredible works, producing soaps depicting each of the four key solar observances - Spring Equinox, Summer Solstice, Autumn Equinox and Winter Solstice.
Each piece of Soap Art channels Jamie Reid’s iconoclastic spirit and will launch aligned with the solar observances around the world, starting with Alban Eilier (Spring Equinox) on the March 20, 2024. All four will be available online and in select UK Lush shops, including Liverpool.
The Jamie Reid Soap Art Collection
- Alban Eilir (Spring Equinox soap) - Unleash the primal energy of spring with this soap that channels the Druidic reverence for the rebirth of nature at the spring equinox. This isn’t just soap; it’s a ritualistic revival, a punk rock spell cast directly in your shower, celebrating the balance of light and darkness with every lather. Relax and allow suds of coltsfoot infusion, oat flour and lemon to wash over you with the essence of wisdom and enlightenment, cleansing the mind and balancing the skin.
- Alban Hefin (Summer Solstice soap) - An anarchic artefact, a piece of art and a Druidic talisman all in one. Bathing with it on the summer solstice—or any day—connects you to the power of the sun, the ancient wisdom of the Druids, and the punk rock rebellion against the fading of the light. Bask in a lather of wild strawberries, blackberry leaf, bergamot and sweet mallow: embrace the surge of summer and let this soap be your guide through the cycles of nature and the art of rebellion.
- Alban Elfed (Autumn Equinox soap) - Although day and night are of equal duration at the autumn equinox, the power of the sun is on the wane. As we step into the darkening days, this soap celebrates the fruits of the harvest to feed the skin and soul. Made with sweet apple juice, sacred oakwood, finely blended portobello mushrooms and simmered hazelnuts, bathe in the essence of Alban Elfed and carry its harmony and gratitude into the waning year.
- Alban Arthan (Winter Solstice soap) -More than a seasonal cleanser, this soap is an act of rebellion against the darkness and a piece of art that weaves together the revolutionary spirit of Jamie Reid’s artistry and the deep spiritual resonance of the winter solstice. Comforting olive oil will nourish the skin, whilst from the embers of a fir needle perfume steals the sweet scent of chamomile, with barley and fresh watercress. This unique product transcends the ordinary, offering both a physical cleanse and a spiritual awakening.