A brand new eatery is set to open its doors in Liverpool city centre this month, offering delicious brunches and live music.

Named after the special honey, native to New Zealand and Australia, MĀNUKA will join the popular Duke Street on August 14.

Perfect for any time of the day, the Australasian venue will serve a menu of fresh, healthy brunch and lunch dishes as well as evening offerings of wine, cocktails and small plates.

John Gilchrist, Openings Manager said MĀNUKA’s mission it to “provide goodness” and offer a “new and memorable” experience.

Other menu highlights: Freshly baked pastries, speciality coffee and smoothies will be available, with MĀNUKA also aiming to showcase goods from local suppliers and sustainable companies.

Nighttime entertainment: Live music and DJs will join MĀNUKA by night and the cocktail menu will be inspired by life from the Southern Hemisphere,

Local artists: As well as featuring independent suppliers, MĀNUKA hopes to showcase local artists on a zero commission basis. Those interested are asked to email samples to [email protected]⁠.