Exciting new floating therapy centre to open in Woolton Village

A man from Woolton is bringing a relaxing new activity to the village.

An exciting new business is set to open in South Liverpool, offering relaxation and rejuvenation by simply... floating.

43-year-old John McCool is a Woolton local and believes the village is 'crying out' for his new venture, which allows customers the chance to block out the outside world and truly relax.

Set to open 'very soon' at 60a Allerton Road, Float Life will offer 'floating' therapy, with customers spending up to an hour in one of two large pods, which are each filled with water and 1,000 pounds worth of Epsom salts. Designed to allow the body to effortlessly float, without discomfort, it is thought that the salts can help to relieve pain, both physically and mentally.

Often referred to as 'sensory deprivation', the practice of floating has grown in popularity in recent years, with specially-designed pods blocking out all light and sound - though you can opt for coloured lights at Float Life if you would prefer.

Although there is already a similar offering in Liverpool city centre, John believes his new venture will be beneficial to the Woolton community.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, he said: "This is in a little village, we have parking at the back, and Woolton is just crying out for it. Every other city has at least two float centres.”

With common ailments such as stress, anxiety, aches and pain affect most people at some point, Float Life offers a non-traditional approach to self-care, placing the body into a meditative state throughout the treatment.

John said: “The saturated water is kept at body temperature, it enables a sense of calm in a way that’s like nothing else. The body is shown to heal itself faster. There is a lot of scientific backing towards floating now as well.”

Claiming to release natural endorphins and have a positive impact on customers' moods, Float Life will offer much more than just an hour session in the pod, with the whole experience lasting around two hours. Each customer will shower before and after entering the pods, ensuring external solutions on the skin don't contaminate the water, and will have access to hair tools and mirrors afterwards.

The business will also offer a 'Zen Den' which has comfy chairs, cushions and herbal teas, aiming to keep the customer in a state of calmness for longer following the treatment.

In anticipation of the opening of Float Life, the starting price for a one-hour pod session will be £35. An opening offer of a three-month subscription, with each float staying at the price of £35, will also be available.