An ‘extremely matted’ dog - who had to be put under anaesthetic to be shaved - has been found after being cruelly abandoned in Liverpool. The Shih Tzu - called Pepper - was found tied under a bush in Scargreen Recreation Ground, in Shottesbrook Green, on Wednesday July 12, and was taken to a local vets.

Pepper is now with being looked after by the RSPCA and making a good recovery. However, the organisation are appealing for information to find out who abandoned her.

RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly said: “Pepper was in such a state, she was extremely matted - we believe she hasn’t been groomed for about two years. The only way the vets could remove all the fur was by putting her under anaesthetic. Underneath her fur her skin was red raw, she was clearly very uncomfortable and suffering.

“It is shocking that Pepper ever got into this condition in the first place. Someone must know who owned her. We followed up the details on her microchip - which is how we know her name - but sadly we haven’t been able to find out who owned her as the contact details aren’t up to date.

“After her shave, she looks like a new dog and is a lot more comfortable. It is just sad that she has gone through so much.”

Pepper shortly after being found. Photo by RSPCA.

Pepper is now making a good recovery. Photo by RSPCA.

Animal cruelty stats: The latest figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional cruelty against animals including 381 reports in Merseyside last year - an increase of 15% compared to 2021.

