Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

‘Extremely matted’ dog anaesthetised and shaved after RSPCA rescue - before and after pics

Latest figures from the RSPCA show an alarming rise in intentional cruelty against animals - including a 15% increase in Merseyside.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

An ‘extremely matted’ dog - who had to be put under anaesthetic to be shaved - has been found after being cruelly abandoned in Liverpool. The Shih Tzu - called Pepper - was found tied under a bush in Scargreen Recreation Ground, in Shottesbrook Green, on Wednesday July 12, and was taken to a local vets.

Pepper is now with being looked after by the RSPCA and making a good recovery. However, the organisation are appealing for information to find out who abandoned her.

RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly said: “Pepper was in such a state, she was extremely matted - we believe she hasn’t been groomed for about two years. The only way the vets could remove all the fur was by putting her under anaesthetic. Underneath her fur her skin was red raw, she was clearly very uncomfortable and suffering.

Most Popular

“It is shocking that Pepper ever got into this condition in the first place. Someone must know who owned her. We followed up the details on her microchip - which is how we know her name - but sadly we haven’t been able to find out who owned her as the contact details aren’t up to date.

“After her shave, she looks like a new dog and is a lot more comfortable. It is just sad that she has gone through so much.”

Pepper shortly after being found. Photo by RSPCA.Pepper shortly after being found. Photo by RSPCA.
Pepper shortly after being found. Photo by RSPCA.
Pepper is now making a good recovery. Photo by RSPCA.Pepper is now making a good recovery. Photo by RSPCA.
Pepper is now making a good recovery. Photo by RSPCA.

Animal cruelty stats: The latest figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional cruelty against animals including 381 reports in Merseyside last year - an increase of 15% compared to 2021.

Contact the RSPCA: Anyone with information can get in touch with the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01113127.

Related topics:RSPCAAnimalsPepperShih Tzu