“We understand all too well the difficulties that small businesses and not-for-profits are facing”

Liverpool’s centre for contemporary art and film, FACT, is urging locals to support independent businesses, as yet another eatery is set to close.

Since launching in autumn last year, The Canteen has provided food, cocktails and natural wine to FACT’s visitors. However, due to ‘the growing impact of the cost of living’ and ‘aspirations to achieve other goals’ the eatery will close at the end of August.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the team at FACT Liverpool said: “We are very sad to share the news that The Canteen at FACT will come to a close on 28 August.

“In 2022, David, Victoria, Joe and Vanessa came to us with an idea for a contemporary and relaxed all-day eatery. Over the past year, they’ve brought such warmth and joy to your experience of FACT. Their unique food and drink collaboration has been a great story to watch unfold, but a combination of the growing impact of the cost of living coupled with aspirations to achieve other goals, has led them to this difficult decision.

“It’s a tough time to be an independent business so we are urging you to support your local independent bar, café or restaurant where you can. As a charity, we understand all too well the difficulties that small businesses and not-for-profits are facing.

“So with one month left, please do drop by and enjoy The Canteen one last time. They will be adding some old favourites onto the menu and some new specials for their last hurrah.”

The Canteen confirmed the closure but will continue to serve delicious pizza at Sub Rosa.