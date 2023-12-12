Family issue tribute after 'caring' dad-of-two dies following St Helens crash
"Paul would do anything to help anyone"
and live on Freeview channel 276
A tribute has issued by the family of a man who died following a collision earlier this week.
On Monday (December 4), cyclist Paul Cunliffe, 40, was involved in a collision with a silver Nissan Micra and a white Ford Transit van on Sherdley Road, near to Peterlee Close in St Helens at around 4.30pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The dad-of-two from Thatto Heath was taken to hospital, but later died. His family have paid tribute to the man who "would do anything to help anyone."
A statement released via Merseyside Police said: "Paul has left behind Sarah, his devastated wife of 18 years and two sons Joshua and Dominic. He was the only child of parents Barbara and Stephen.
"Paul was a quiet man full of good humour and a caring nature. Paul would do anything to help anyone and all of his friends and family have nothing but fond memories of him.
"Paul lived in Sutton Heath all his life where he was well known growing up with his best friend Peter. "Paul made an impression on lots of people throughout his life including at his workplace, High Tech Steel in Bold where he had worked since he was 17. He loved working there and always had lots of funny stories to tell me when he got home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Paul will be deeply missed by all of his family and everyone he met. Please keep him in your thoughts."
The drivers of the Nissan Micra and the Ford Transit are assisting police with enquiries.
Contacting the police: Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the collision is asked to call Merseyside Police's Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23001226394.