Ms. Dunn, 65, was attacked and killed by dogs inside a house in Vauxhall.

The family of Ann Dunn, the woman who was killed by dogs in an attack in a house in Liverpool on Monday, have paid tribute to the dearly missed 65-year-old.

In a brief statement, the family said: "Our one in a million mum. Life will never be the same without you."

Ann Dunn, was killed in a dog attack. Image: Family handout

Ms. Dunn was tragically mauled to death at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Vauxhall, which is listed online as the location for ‘Leo’s Bullys’ dog breeding business.

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, have been humanely destroyed by the authorities.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has been released on conditional bail.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

An American bulldog. Image: Alexey Kuznetsov - stock.adobe

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.