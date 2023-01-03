Rachel Moore’s parents want to know ‘what happened to our daughter’.

The family of a woman who died after being hit by a police car on Christmas Eve have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they search for answers.

Rachel Moore, 22, was struck down on Sheil Road, in the Kensington area of Liverpool, just after 8pm on Saturday, 24 December.

The police car involved in the fatal collision was responding to an emergency 999 call when it hit pedestrian Ms Moore.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the incident and arrived on the scene on the night of the crash after being alerted by Merseyside Police.

Ms Moore’s parents have urged ‘any witnesses to come forward to assist the IOPC with their enquiries into what happened to our daughter.’

Rachel Louise Moore was killed in a collision with a police car on Christmas Eve. Image: Merseyside Police

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates added: “The information we have gathered so far indicates the officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time and travelling down Sheil Road in the Kensington area.

“We ask anybody who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the vicinity of the area at the time, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact us.

“It is important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening. Coming forward to assist us will help us to provide Rachael’s family with the answers they need.”