Mary Grazulis was knocked down by a blue Ford Focus on Sunday.

The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car in Liverpool have paid tribute to their 'cherished' family member.

Mary Grazulis, 92, was knocked down on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, on Sunday (December 3). Struck by a blue Ford Focus, she was left in a critical condition and sadly died from her serious injuries.

The driver of the car, Mohamed Mahadi, 33, stopped at the scene. He was arrested and later charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, and causing death by driving an unlicensed/uninsured vehicle. He is being held in custody and is set to appear before Wirral Magistrates Court on January 2, 2024.

Mary Grazulis died after being knocked down by a car in Liverpool. Photo: Family handout

In a tribute, her family said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by Mary’s sudden and tragic death. She was a cherished member of our family and will be dearly missed.”

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mary’s family at this tragic time and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I continue to appeal for information about this incident and if anyone witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage in the area in question at the time, please get in touch with our team.”

