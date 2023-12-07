'Cherished' - Family pay tribute to woman killed in Liverpool city centre
Mary Grazulis was knocked down by a blue Ford Focus on Sunday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car in Liverpool have paid tribute to their 'cherished' family member.
Mary Grazulis, 92, was knocked down on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, on Sunday (December 3). Struck by a blue Ford Focus, she was left in a critical condition and sadly died from her serious injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The driver of the car, Mohamed Mahadi, 33, stopped at the scene. He was arrested and later charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, and causing death by driving an unlicensed/uninsured vehicle. He is being held in custody and is set to appear before Wirral Magistrates Court on January 2, 2024.
In a tribute, her family said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by Mary’s sudden and tragic death. She was a cherished member of our family and will be dearly missed.”
Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mary’s family at this tragic time and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
“I continue to appeal for information about this incident and if anyone witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage in the area in question at the time, please get in touch with our team.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contacting the police: If you have any information, you can contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected] , or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting log 23001222489.