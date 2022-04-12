Gary Morgan died from a stab wound to the chest after being found in a house in Lavan Close.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Everton.

Victim Gary Morgan, 36, was rushed to hospital with a puncture wound to his chest at around 11.30pm on Sunday but sadly died a short time later.

Emma Walsh, of Lavan Close, where the stabbing took place, was arrested by Merseyside Police and has been charged with murder.

Gary Morgan is described as ‘a loving father, son and brother’ by his family. Image: family handout

Walsh was remanded into custody to appear at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court on Tuesday.

A 60 year-old man also arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A general view of Lavan Close, Everton. Image: Google

The family of Mr Morgan, who was from the Prescot area, said he was a ‘caring lad who brightened everyone’s day’.