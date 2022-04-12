A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Everton.
Victim Gary Morgan, 36, was rushed to hospital with a puncture wound to his chest at around 11.30pm on Sunday but sadly died a short time later.
Emma Walsh, of Lavan Close, where the stabbing took place, was arrested by Merseyside Police and has been charged with murder.
Walsh was remanded into custody to appear at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court on Tuesday.
A 60 year-old man also arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The family of Mr Morgan, who was from the Prescot area, said he was a ‘caring lad who brightened everyone’s day’.
They added: “He was a loving father, son and brother who will be missed by all”.