Family-run Liverpool business hit by ‘unprecedented levels’ of shoplifting

Emma Dukes
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST
A long-standing family-run business is asking for support, following a number of alleged shoplifting incidents.

Matta’s International Foods has been at the heart of Bold Street for more than fifty years, and has continued to thrive despite other independent businesses in the city being forced to close due to the cost-of-living crisis.

But, now the popular family-run supermarket could be under threat as the team say the are facing ‘unprecedented levels’ of shoplifting.

In a post on Tuesday (September 12), the Matta’s team said: “We’re really sad to have to post about this, but unfortunately recent shoplifting in our Bold Street store is beginning to badly affect our small independent business.

“In the last week alone, for example, we’ve had an individual take a whole shelf of Dr Bronner’s soaps costing the business hundreds of pounds. This is in addition to unprecedented levels of individual items being taken from shelves and put into bags. 

“It is fantastic that the shop is so busy and that Liverpool continues to support us as it has for years now, and we pride ourselves on stocking fantastic produce and products that you simply can’t find anywhere else. Unfortunately, however, when the shop is busy, it is simply not possible for our staff to be vigilant at all times.”

Matta’s International Foods, Bold Street. Photo by Emily Bonner/Local TVMatta’s International Foods, Bold Street. Photo by Emily Bonner/Local TV
Comments from the local community poured in in support of Matta’s who also unveiled their new ‘Friends of Matta’s’ online form, allowing customers to share their favourite memories of the supermarket.

The team added that they will be sharing information about how the local community can support Bold Street’s independent stores in the coming days, and that they hope to raise awareness of ‘the impacts shoplifting has on local and often family-run businesses’.

