The man killed in an incident at the construction site of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on Monday has been named as 26-year-old Michael Jones from Kirkby.

Emergency services were called to the site at around 1pm on August 14 and Michael was rushed to Aintree hospital with severe head injuries but was sadly pronounced dead.

In a moving tribute, his family said their ‘beloved son, brother and uncle’ would be ‘missed beyond words’. A statement added: “He was a lifelong Blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael.”

A post-mortem to establish the cause of death is due to take place on Wednesday. Merseyside Police is working jointly with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and enquiries remain ongoing.

Michael Jones, 26, died following an incident at the construction site of Everton’s new stadium. Image: Family handout

Everton said that everyone at the club was ‘heartbroken by the news’ of Michael’s death. “The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time,” it said.

Work has been suspended at the site and contractor Laing O’Rourke said it was ‘shocked and saddened’ by the tragic death of the 26-year-old and added it would ‘co-operate fully with any investigation’.