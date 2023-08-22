Family tribute to Ashley Dale on first anniversary of her murder - headlines
Family tribute to Ashley Dale on first anniversary of her murder, Lucy Letby sentenced to life in prison and new Merseyrail fleet set to be rolled out on Wirral.
- Lucy Letby has been given a whole life sentence for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more. The 33-year-old used various methods to target the victims between June 2015 and June 2016 while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
- The mum of Ashley Dale has issued a tribute on behalf of Ashley's family to mark the first anniversary of her death, in it, she says, "A huge hole has been left since Ashley was taken from us one year ago. A void in our family that will never be replaced." The 28-year-old was shot at her home in Leinster Road in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August.
- New Merseyrail trains will begin rolling out across the Wirral this week. The new trains will gradually roll out on the West Kirby, New Brighton and Chester lines. No date has been confirmed for those on the Ellesmere Port line yet. The trains are a £500m investment into the Merseyrail service as part of the Metro Mayor's aims to create a London style transport system across Merseyside with improved accessibility and Wi-Fi.