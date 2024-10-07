Ben O’Meara, 25, from Prescot, has been given a five-year banning order. | Merseyside Police and Getty Images

An Everton fan has been banned from attending football matches for five years after assaulting a police officer before the Merseyside derby at Anfield last year.

Ben O’Meara, 25, was walking along 97th Avenue outside of the Main Stand with a group of Everton supporters when he threw a glass bottle which struck a police officer, causing injury to his face and mouth. He was caught on CCTV following the incident on 21 October last year and was arrested and charged in November.

O'Meara, from Prescot, pleaded guilty to the offence at South Sefton Magistrates Court and was issued with a five-year banning order, 26 weeks imprisonment which was suspended for 18 months, 20 days rehabilitation, 200 hours unpaid work and £500 compensation.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “The police officer suffered a deep cut to his upper lip and was shaken by the incident. He was on duty to ensure that all match-goers were able to enjoy the game safely so to be assaulted in such a manner when he was simply doing his job is shocking.

“Our police officers understand the risks of the job, but they should never have to tolerate violence against them when they are simply attempting to carry out their duties. This type of behaviour has no place in football and I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will put you before the courts to be prosecuted.”