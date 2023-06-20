A so-called Manchester United fan has been banned from football for wearing a shirt mocking the Hillsborough tragedy while attending this year’s FA Cup Final. James White, 33, of Warwickshire, wore a jersey to the Wembley match between United and Manchester City that read ‘97 not enough’ on the back.

At Willesden Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. White received a four-year banning order, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said White was wearing the shirt with the intended purpose of insulting the victims and families of the Hillsborough tragedy. A photo of him at was shared on Twitter and this led to his arrest by the Metropolitan Police. When questioned he said that the shirt was about his grandad who died at 97 and ‘didn’t have enough kids.’

Kevin Christie of CPS London North said: “White was wearing an offensive shirt which mocked many people and communities that were affected by the Hillsborough tragedy. White showed no sympathy towards those people, nor did he care about the impact of his actions.”

Douglas Mackay of the CPS added: “We are sending a clear message that we call on so-called fans to stop this vile behaviour of a minority which has a terrible impact on the bereaved and communities. If they do not then they face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love.”