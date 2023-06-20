Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Fan who wore vile ‘97 not enough’ Hillsborough shirt is sentenced after guilty plea

James White wore the jersey to the FA Cup Final between Manchester United and Manchester City.

By LiverpoolWorld staff
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:03 BST

A so-called Manchester United fan has been banned from football for wearing a shirt mocking the Hillsborough tragedy while attending this year’s FA Cup Final. James White, 33, of Warwickshire, wore a jersey to the Wembley match between United and Manchester City that read ‘97 not enough’ on the back.

At Willesden Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. White received a four-year banning order, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said White was wearing the shirt with the intended purpose of insulting the victims and families of the Hillsborough tragedy. A photo of him at was shared on Twitter and this led to his arrest by the Metropolitan Police. When questioned he said that the shirt was about his grandad who died at 97 and ‘didn’t have enough kids.’

Most Popular

Kevin Christie of CPS London North said: “White was wearing an offensive shirt which mocked many people and communities that were affected by the Hillsborough tragedy. White showed no sympathy towards those people, nor did he care about the impact of his actions.”

Douglas Mackay of the CPS added: “We are sending a clear message that we call on so-called fans to stop this vile behaviour of a minority which has a terrible impact on the bereaved and communities. If they do not then they face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love.”

James White, 33, of Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Willesden Magistrates’ Court after being photographed wearing a football shirt mocking the Hillsborough deaths at the FA Cup final. Credit: PA/InstagramJames White, 33, of Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Willesden Magistrates’ Court after being photographed wearing a football shirt mocking the Hillsborough deaths at the FA Cup final. Credit: PA/Instagram
James White, 33, of Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Willesden Magistrates’ Court after being photographed wearing a football shirt mocking the Hillsborough deaths at the FA Cup final. Credit: PA/Instagram
Related topics:HillsboroughSchoolsWarwickshireNorth WestEnglandOfsted