The local authority is looking for a new CEO to heading up day-to-day operations for over a quarter of a million residents.

The job of running Sefton Council is currently up for grabs with a salary of up to £170k a year. A replacement is currently being sought for outgoing chief executive Dwayne Johnson, who announced his impending retirement earlier this month.

Heading up day-to-day operations, a council advert for the post states the search is on for an “inspirational” candidate who can “support change and innovation as we adapt to the fast-moving landscape of local government and public services.”

Working 36 hours a week with some evening work and the chance to be at the helm of a council providing services to 273,000 residents borough-wide, running Sefton Council also comes with challenges.

Among them, the local authority is currently attempting to navigate its way through a difficult improvement process after a dire Ofsted inspection of its troubled children’s services.

Like many councils across the country, Sefton is also facing its own financial challenges, walking a tightrope between ensuring key service provision and balancing its budget amid a tough economic landscape.

The advert states it requires someone with “strong, collaborative, visible, strategic leadership” to drive forward a “high-performance culture.”

As a “key influencer”, the new chief executive will need to advocate for the council at local, regional and national level, playing a part in the wider city region as well as throughout the borough.

Applications for the role closes on March 5 with a series of stages including technical interviews and assessment centre culminating in final interviews to take place on April 19. More information can be found on the Sefton Council website.