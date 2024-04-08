Hundreds of jobs to go as Ted Baker closes 15 stores - including one in Liverpool
Ted Baker is set to close its store in Liverpool ONE as part of a raft of nationwide closures aimed at saving the fashion brand’s future on the UK high street. Fifteen shops will close across the country with around 245 jobs lost in retail stores and at head office.
Last month, Benji Dymant and Daniel Smith of Teneo Financial Advisory were appointed as joint administrators of No Ordinary Designer Label Ltd (NODL), retailer of the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe.
They have now announced that eleven UK stores will close by April 19, with four other stores - Bicester, London Brompton Road, London Floral Street and Manchester Trafford - set to close in the ‘coming weeks’ due to landlords serving notice prior to administrators being appointed.
The Liverpool One store on Peter's Lane, which expanded in 2013 and has been trading in the city for more then a decade, is included in the first phase of closures.
Full list of Ted Baker UK stores set to close by April 19
- Nottingham
- Birmingham Bullring
- Bristol
- Bromley
- Cambridge
- Exeter
- Leeds
- Liverpool ONE
- London Bridge
- Milton Keynes
- Oxford
Administrators, Teneo Financial Advisory, said the shops were ‘all currently loss-making’ and had ‘no prospect of being returned to profitability, even with material rent reductions’. They added that the closures are believed to be a ‘constructive and necessary step in ensuring the business can deliver a profitable trading performance in the future’.
Benji Dymant, joint administrator, added: "Ted Baker is an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world. These store closures, whilst with a regrettable impact on valued team members, will improve the performance of the business, as Authentic continues to progress discussions with potential UK and European operating partners for the Ted Baker brand to bring the business back to health. We would like to thank Ted Baker team members and partners for their ongoing efforts and support at this difficult time."