Ted Baker is set to close its store in Liverpool ONE as part of a raft of nationwide closures aimed at saving the fashion brand’s future on the UK high street. Fifteen shops will close across the country with around 245 jobs lost in retail stores and at head office.

Last month, Benji Dymant and Daniel Smith of Teneo Financial Advisory were appointed as joint administrators of No Ordinary Designer Label Ltd (NODL), retailer of the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe.

They have now announced that eleven UK stores will close by April 19, with four other stores - Bicester, London Brompton Road, London Floral Street and Manchester Trafford - set to close in the ‘coming weeks’ due to landlords serving notice prior to administrators being appointed.

The Liverpool One store on Peter's Lane, which expanded in 2013 and has been trading in the city for more then a decade, is included in the first phase of closures.

Full list of Ted Baker UK stores set to close by April 19

Nottingham

Birmingham Bullring

Bristol

Bromley

Cambridge

Exeter

Leeds

Liverpool ONE

London Bridge

Milton Keynes

Oxford

Administrators, Teneo Financial Advisory, said the shops were ‘all currently loss-making’ and had ‘no prospect of being returned to profitability, even with material rent reductions’. They added that the closures are believed to be a ‘constructive and necessary step in ensuring the business can deliver a profitable trading performance in the future’.