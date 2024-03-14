Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Steam Packet Company's fastcraft Manannan berthed at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool for the first time this week as part of trial for the multi-million pound facility. The terminal is expected to be fully finished later this year. The Steam Packet Company's flagship vessel, the Manxman, will undertake similar trials in Liverpool later in the year.

The Steam Packet Company is yet to set an official opening date for the terminal, with thorough testing of the infrastructures. The new Liverpool ferry port promises enhanced connectivity with the Isle of Man, catering to both commuters and tourists.

The Manannan berths at the new terminal in Liverpool. Image: Isle of Man Government

The Manxman is due to take the same tests in Liverpool later in 2024 before the start of the winter and will be a pivotal moment for the company. A recent project undertaken by the company involved the installation of seven fenders to help enable the Manannan to berth and was a resounding success for The Steam Packet Company.