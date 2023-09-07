The derelict pub in Old Swan has stood vacant for a number of years.

A decision is to be made on the future of a long abandoned pub in Old Swan after plans to turn it into flats stalled.

For more than a decade, the Stanley on Prescot Road, has fallen into a sorry state after the doors closed for the final time.

Developers want to turn the abandoned pub into a series of multiple occupancy flats, however, the proposals hit a snag in April after committee members raised worries about anti-social behaviour, parking and waste management. The proposals were deferred and councillors are to look again at the plans when they convene next week.

Concerns: Earlier this year, ward member Cllr William Shortall was concerned regarding car parking outside the former pub and where bins would be stored. He also raised issues regarding “potential aggravation” and fears “people could be trapped” should access gates which allow entrance to a neighbouring garage be closed.

While the Stanley is classed as a community asset given its current state, planning guidance stated “there is no demonstrable current or future need or demand for the space, either in its current use or any alternative community use and it is therefore surplus to requirements and the premises are no longer suitable to continue in community use.”

Despite objections, Liverpool Council’s planning department has once again recommended the proposals be approved by the newly formed committee following May’s all-out elections. A public report said: “ It is considered that the proposal to restore and convert this vacant and derelict public house to three six-bedroom apartments in HMO occupation would be appropriate in this location.

The derelict pub on Prescot Road. Image: Google

“The proposal would bring back to use this once attractive public house, which would improve the image and character of the surrounding area. While concerns raised by local residents are recognised, it is not thought that the use as HMO occupation would result in an unduly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring residents or the character of the area.”