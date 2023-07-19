Register
Activewear brand Red Run to open first flagship store in Liverpool

The female-run business has a loyal Scouse customer base.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:34 BST

A women’s activewear brand is launching its first flagship store in the heart of the city. Set to open in Liverpool ONE in the autumn, Red Run will relocate from its original store on the Royal Albert Dock, and offer customers a whole new experience.

Created during lockdown by Joanna Barbosa, Megan Kimmance and Abby Adderley, the brand has a loyal Scouse customer base and concessions in Flannels Liverpool and Harvey Nicholls Manchester.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Red Run team said: “When we’re quiet, we’re busy. We’re going FLAGSHIP.” Megan Kimmance, creative director and co-founder, said Liverpool is ‘the city where it all started’ and has ‘always been home’.

She added: “This flagship gives us the opportunity to be even more experimental and showcase our collections alongside our imaginative campaign assets all in one place.

“It will enable us to bring all elements of the brand to life under one roof, to inspire existing consumer shopping experiences and attract new ones. This store will reflect our brands physical evolution, offering our customers more choice and exclusivity via an immersive shopping experience.”

About the store: The 1,400 sq ft store will open on Manesty’s Lane in September 2023, and will host monthly in-store offerings, VIP events and collaborations. A range of activewear and streetwear garments will be available with prices starting at around £40.

