Iconic Fiddlers Ferry cooling towers to be demolished in explosion - official date announced
A huge explosion is expected to be seen across the Liverpool City Region as the landmark towers are brought down.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge explosion is expected to be seen across the Liverpool City Region this winter, as the iconic Fiddlers Ferry cooling towers are set for a major ‘blow-down’.
The landmark in Warrington has dominated the skyline in many parts of the Liverpool City Region since 1971 but following Peel NRE’s acquisition of the site in 2022, the power station is to be destroyed in phases.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The power station was decommissioned in 2020, in line with government policy to phase out coal-fired facilities by 2025, and the entire demolition process is expected to be complete in 2025 or 2026, at which time plans for the new neighbourhood scheme will commence.
In the first phase, four of the eight cooling towers at Fiddlers Ferry will be destroyed on Sunday, December 3, between 8.00am and 12.00pm, with the huge explosion expected to be visible in some parts of Liverpool. The former coal stockyard and some office buildings will also be destroyed in the first phase, with P.P O’Connor appointed to perform the demolition.
Discussing the demolition on Reddit, a number of locals said they are planning to watch the explosion.
- One Reddit user said: “Gonna take my lil ones to get a view of these going down. Sad as it’s part of the areas history but times must move on.”
- And another said “Billinge Beacon or Skylark Hill in Newton-le-Willows” would be the best places to watch from a distance.
Daniel Mackinlay, demolition manager at P.P. O’Connor, said: “With the planned blow-down at this site, we have ensured we have maintained regular communication across the community to allow them to air any questions or viewpoints in advance. Our plan is to reduce any impact on the local community and maintain ongoing dialogue throughout the process.”
The approved plans for the demolition were submitted to Warrington Council in September 2022 with 860 homes expected to be built on the site as part of its 2021 Local Plan.