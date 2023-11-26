A huge explosion is expected to be seen across the Liverpool City Region as the landmark towers are brought down.

A huge explosion is expected to be seen across the Liverpool City Region next week, as the iconic Fiddlers Ferry cooling towers are set for a major ‘blow-down’.

The landmark in Warrington has dominated the skyline of some neighbourhoods since 1971 but following Peel NRE’s acquisition of the site in 2022, the power station is to be destroyed in phases.

The power station was decommissioned in 2020, in line with government policy to phase out coal-fired facilities by 2025, and the entire demolition process is expected to be complete in 2025 or 2026, at which time plans for the new neighbourhood scheme will commence.

An aerial view of Fiddlers Ferry Power Station which was decommissioned in 2020 and is in the process of being demolished. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In the first phase, four of the eight cooling towers at Fiddlers Ferry will be destroyed on Sunday, December 3, between 8.00am and 12.00pm, with the huge explosion expected to be visible in some parts of Liverpool. The former coal stockyard and some office buildings will also be destroyed in the first phase, with P.P O’Connor appointed to perform the demolition.

Daniel Mackinlay, demolition manager at P.P. O’Connor, said: “With the planned blow-down at this site, we have ensured we have maintained regular communication across the community to allow them to air any questions or viewpoints in advance. Our plan is to reduce any impact on the local community and maintain ongoing dialogue throughout the process.”