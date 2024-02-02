Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Increased opening hours at a city centre shop could lead to public urination and fighting in the street, a councillor has warned.

A bid has been made to vary the premises licence at the Go Local store on London Road. Proprietor Anpalagan Subramaniam hopes to extend opening times by two hours until 4am daily.

The plans have been met with concern by ward member Heather Westhead, who has objected to the proposals based on a potential rise in anti-social behaviour.

Currently the GoLocal store trades from 7am to 2am, selling alcohol throughout the day. The plans - if approved by the city council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee - would allow Mr Subramaniam’s shop to extend this by a further two hours, as well as the ability to provide hot food and drink until 4am.

A description of the shop included in documents released by the local authority said it was a “well established licensed general convenience store, operating under the popular GoLocal branding, selling a wide range of goods such as groceries, soft drinks, cigarettes, magazines, cigarettes, dairy goods, snacks, confectionery, alcohol etc.

“The licence holder would like to try to develop the business further with extended opening/licensed hours which will provide an improved convenience service. The focus of the shop will continue as a convenience store with alcohol sales just a part of the business.

“The shop is located in the city centre and there are a number of different types of shops and businesses nearby, including a licensed convenience store on London Road which has a 24 hour licence for alcohol sales.”

However, the proposals have been met with apprehension by Brownlow Hill ward member Cllr Heather Westhead. In a written representation, the Labour councillor said the increase in opening hours would impact residents.

She said: “Rather than people buying consumables for a night in, or start their night out, it will also lead to an increase in people who have already consumed alcohol wanting to buy items to continue their socialising. This will then also lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour, both low level such as vomiting and urination in public spaces, but also the potential for arguments and fights.

“The implementation of hot food will also attract people from other part of the city to come to London Road at unsocial hours.”

