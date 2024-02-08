Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🪧 Staff are set to walk out from seven galleries and museums across Liverpool this month, union officials have confirmed. Almost 200 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union at National Museums Liverpool are due to strike over a pay dispute regarding a cost-of-living payment. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

🎗️ A series of events is taking place in Liverpool next week to help make it as easy as possible for people to be tested for HIV. Public Health Liverpool has teamed up with local organisations Axess, PaSH and Sahir House to promote a programme of sessions. Testing is free and confidential and can take place at a sexual health clinic, a GP surgery, via home testing or through outreach, options to suit everybody.

