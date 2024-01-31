Firefighters tackle blaze at three-storey building in Liverpool

Members of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue service. Credit: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Four fire engines have been sent to fight a fire in a three-storey building in North Liverpool, just days after a 'major' blaze in an unfinished apartment block brought parts of the city centre to a stand still.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire at a derelict building on Everton Road at around 11.40am on Wednesday. Fire crews arrived at the scene at 11.45am and four fire engines and an aerial appliance are currently in attendance.

Providing an update at around 2.15pm, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered under rapid deployment and began fighting the fire with one hose reel jet. The incident has been sectorised and the fire is being fought externally using the aerial appliance."

The incident is described as 'ongoing' and a cordon is in place, with Everton Road blocked in both directions.

Local bus services are being diverted and residents and businesses nearby are asked to close their windows and doors and avoid the scene. Those with an existing health condition are advised keep medicines nearby and, if any ill effects occur, dial NHS 111 for advice.

On Saturday, a major incident was declared as twelve fire engines rushed to a blazing four-storey building on Fox Street amid fears it could collapse.

People in neighbouring properties had to be evacuated as ash fell on nearby streets and a large cordon was put in place around the building. Roads were closed, including Fox Street, Rose Place, Great Richmond Street, Richmond Brow, Netherfield Road South, Everton Brow and Prince Edwin Street.