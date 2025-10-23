This video More videos

Two bonfires have been set alight in a Merseyside area without permission over fears a council was going to take them down.

However a Wirral councillor said there was never any plan to get rid of them and hopes to see events still go ahead.

On October 22, claims spread across social media suggesting Wirral Council as well as housing firm Magenta Living in some cases had tried to stop certain bonfires across Wirral going ahead. This led to piles of pallets being set alight two weeks earlier than planned at Ilchester Park in the north end of Birkenhead and on the Woodchurch estate.

The bonfire set alight at Ilchester Park on October 22 | LDRS

However the LDRS understands organisers for events on the Woodchurch Estate and Ilchester Park received letters giving them 24 hours to bring the size of the fire down to a certain level. Bidston and St James councillor Liz Grey, who represents the area around Ilchester, has also stressed there was never any plan for events not to go ahead.

At Ilchester Park in Birkenhead, families and groups of teenagers came out to watch the fireworks and the bonfire, many of them having seen posts on social media. The LDRS witnessed fireworks being set off from several locations in the park, some exploding very close to groups of people watching.

In a post on Facebook, the North Birkenhead Development Trust, which runs the nearby St James Centre, said: “If you can please check on any neighbours who may be feeling unnerved or anxious, and stay safe. Remember our north end spirit to look after each other.”

A spokesperson for Mersey Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were notified at 6.44pm and on scene at 6.48pm, with two fire engines in attendance.

“Crews arrived to find a large bonfire had been lit with a large group of youths in attendance. Fire crews are liaising with Merseyside Police at the scene and will re-attend the scene if they are requested.”

For many on the ground, there was disappointment things had not gone ahead as planned. One mum said the “absolutely fantastic” events last year brought the whole community together with music and food.

She added: “If they aren’t going to support it, put one on somewhere else for everybody. It’s just a shame.

“The north end has a bad name but when it comes to this community and people coming together, you can’t fault them. It’s ripping the heart of the community out.”

Another mum, who came with her two children after seeing the posts on Facebook, said: “It just brings everyone together and we all look forward to it. Last year everything was fine. I didn’t hear of anyone getting hurt.

“I was a bit confused because last year was so good. They made it work and everything was so good.

“It’s nice to celebrate it. It’s the one night I look forward to all year. These two love the fireworks.”

Cllr Grey told the LDRS: “The council really wanted to support local people to make sure it would be done safely. The council officers have worked really hard to make sure it would go ahead without any danger to anybody.

“There has never been any intention in the council to stop it. There has been misunderstanding or misinformation saying the council wanted to stop it.

“Our main concern has just been to make sure nobody is hurt and as long as nobody is hurt, let’s support community bonfires. We need to go back to it being an annual community led event that everyone can enjoy.”

She said: “The community really deserve to have this, something to look forward to and a nice event with lots of extras”, adding it was a real shame a lot of people would have missed out.

Despite the fire being lit on October 22, she remains hopeful there will be a celebration on Bonfire Night itself as the community will rally around, praising them for their resourcefulness and willingness to help each other.

Earlier this year, councillors approved a new policy looking at how to regulate community led bonfires across Wirral. This followed a trial approach in 2024 that had been a success but concerns were raised around the increasing size of some bonfires due to competitions between areas.

After tonight’s events, Cllr Grey said they would need to revisit the policy given things had not gone to plan, working with Merseyside Police, the fire service, and Wirral Council’s community safety team. She said: “Hopefully we will get something together for the real Bonfire Night, hopefully it will be sorted.”