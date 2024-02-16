'First ever' - Jet2 announces more new routes from Liverpool Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holiday-makers in Liverpool looking to plan a festive getaway this winter will be able to book dedicated Christmas markets holidays via Jet2 after the airline and holiday compnay expanded its routes out of John Lennon Airport.

The airline will be offering both flight only and full package deals to both Prague and Krakow, with available dates for the festive flights starting on November 29 and ending on December 16. Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) are available to book now to the popular Christmas market destinations with the Prague route being exclusive with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.

The expansion of the airline's activity at Liverpool Airport brings the total number of routes available on Jet2 to 25.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since announcing our launch from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we have seen a fantastic reaction. We are delighted with the response, and on the back of that, we are very pleased to be putting our first ever Christmas Markets programme for Winter 24/25 on sale too.