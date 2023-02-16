The birth of the twins was captured on hidden cameras.

Hidden cameras have captured a first glimpse of two rare Sumatran tiger cubs born at Chester Zoo. Carnivore experts say the birth is a significant step forward for the conservation breeding programme working to save the species from extinction.

The tiny twins were born to first time parents Kasarna and Dash on January 7 and the new family has since been bonding in their den – with all of their adorable early life antics caught by the zoo’s CCTV cameras.

Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants at the zoo, said: “Today there are fewer than 350 Sumatran tigers living in the wild, so Kasarna’s two cubs are absolutely crucial to the survival of the species.”

Zookeepers say the new arrivals are yet to be sexed and will be named once they start to gain in confidence and venture outside, which experts estimate will be in early April.

Mum, Kasarna, with the new arrivals. Image: Chester Zoo

Fewer than 350 Sumatran tigers are thought to remain in the wild – making them one of the world’s rarest tiger subspecies and they are listed as critically endangered. Only six subspecies of tiger remain in the wild, with three having already gone extinct.

Dave Hall, Carnivore Team Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “The birth of two more healthy Sumatran tiger cubs is another significant step forward in the long-term efforts to protect these incredible animals. One day, the pair will hopefully go on to themselves make a vital contribution to the endangered species breeding programme, which is now playing a critical role in preventing these majestic animals from becoming extinct.”

Mr Jordan added: “The arrival of the cubs is a real testament to the expertise and scientific work of our teams.