First look at Canning Dock redevelopment proposals - how the huge revamp could look

The proposals are part of National Museums Liverpool’s waterfront regeneration project.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

Pictures of how Liverpool’s Canning Dock could look after a major revamp have been revealed.

Designed by architect Asif Khan and artist Theaster Gates, the project is part of National Museums Liverpool’s ten-year plan to reimagine the city’s waterfront.

The landmark project will redevelop Canning Dock, starting with Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building, which is next to the International Slavery Museum, and initial proposals include a pedestrian footbridge and an experiential installation on the South Dry Dock.

National Museums Liverpool has this week revealed the proposed preliminary plans and is asking for feedback, either at the Museum of Liverpool or online, until April 23.

Below is how the redevelopment could look.

Stairs leading to the South Dry Dock.

1. Canning Dock proposals

Stairs leading to the South Dry Dock. Photo: Asif Khan Studio

The South Dry Dock.

2. Canning Dock proposals

The South Dry Dock. Photo: Asif Khan Studio

Stairs to the South Dry Dock.

3. Canning Dock proposals

Stairs to the South Dry Dock. Photo: Asif Khan Studio

Contemplation space at the South Dry Dock.

4. Canning Dock proposals

Contemplation space at the South Dry Dock.

