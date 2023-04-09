First look at Canning Dock redevelopment proposals - how the huge revamp could look

The proposals are part of National Museums Liverpool’s waterfront regeneration project.

Pictures of how Liverpool’s Canning Dock could look after a major revamp have been revealed.

Designed by architect Asif Khan and artist Theaster Gates, the project is part of National Museums Liverpool’s ten-year plan to reimagine the city’s waterfront.

The landmark project will redevelop Canning Dock, starting with Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building, which is next to the International Slavery Museum, and initial proposals include a pedestrian footbridge and an experiential installation on the South Dry Dock.

National Museums Liverpool has this week revealed the proposed preliminary plans and is asking for feedback, either at the Museum of Liverpool or online, until April 23.

Below is how the redevelopment could look.

1 . Canning Dock proposals Stairs leading to the South Dry Dock. Photo: Asif Khan Studio

2 . Canning Dock proposals The South Dry Dock. Photo: Asif Khan Studio

3 . Canning Dock proposals Stairs to the South Dry Dock. Photo: Asif Khan Studio

4 . Canning Dock proposals Contemplation space at the South Dry Dock.