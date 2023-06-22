An exclusive new rooftop terrace has opened in Liverpool city centre, offering alfresco dining and drinks. Launched on Thursday, Gino D’Acampo’s Sky Bar Terrace stands over 270 feet above the ground making it the city’s highest alfresco restaurant and bar.

The new bar is located on the top floor of INNSiDe Liverpool and seats 37 guests, offering incredible views of the city’s skyline and waterfront.

The terrace is part of a £300k investment in alfresco dining and follows the reopening of the hotel’s 170-seated Secret Garden by Gino D’Acampo last month.

Drinks: Guests can relax sipping on an extensive selection of drinks including cocktails, sparkling wine, Prosecco, Italian and international wines, spirits, and artisan beers.

Food: The Sky Bar’s much-celebrated cicchetti menu, featuring a collection of authentic Italian small plates, is also available for those looking for a light bite, with guests visiting during Aperitivo time, 5pm to 7pm, invited to enjoy a complimentary selection to accompany their drinks.

Vibe: The Sky Bar Terrace is set to the sound of a carefully curated playlist, with blankets keeping guests warm long after sundown. When the terrace draws to a close the party continues inside, with the Sky Bar’s resident DJ’s playing until late. In the event of a grey day or unforeseen changes in the weather, guests can enjoy the outdoors or indoors, with all Sky Bar Terrace reservations welcomed in the Sky Bar, so guests can relish in uninterrupted views of the city from the comfort of the beautiful bar and lounge.

1 . The new Sky Bar Terrace Gino D’Acampo’s Sky Bar Terrace. Photo: PR

2 . The new Sky Bar Terrace Stunning views.

3 . The new Sky Bar Terrace Food from inside the Sky Bar is available to enjoy on the terrace.

4 . The new Sky Bar Terrace View of the sunset. Photo: PR

