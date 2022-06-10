New images have revealed the first look at a multi-million pound “world class” fire station in North Liverpool.

Members of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority (MFRA) signed off on the purchase of land at Long Lane, Aintree, on Thursday as the service moves to build a new multi pump super station combining existing sites in Croxteth and Aintree. A budget of almost £40m has been set aside by the authority for the entirety of the project.

The fire service has now released a series of images outlining how the new station will look on completion in around two years time. Liverpool Council handed the fire authority planning permission for the new fire station to be built on land formerly occupied by Commercial Hydraulics on Long Lane earlier in May. The new station is expected to boost response times in both areas in the process.

Chief fire officer Phil Garrigan told members that the new station would allow Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) to have more fire engines available and be more resilient against large scale operational incidents. He said: “The approval of this project will now enable us to turn our vision for the future into reality.

“The new facility will reduce response times in the local area, whilst ensuring we are equipped to meet the demands placed on a modern fire and rescue service. Our firefighters respond locally, nationally and internationally so it is vital that we equip them for every eventuality – train hard – (fire) fight easy has never been so true.”

The two-storey building will be constructed consisting of four appliance bays, incorporating operational and welfare accommodation, offices and training facilities, external drill and training spaces, as well as a four storey training tower. A training and development academy (TDA) including classrooms, offices, dining space, indoor training facilities and a community meeting room would also be built alongside a mock motorway and railway for training drills.

